When the Lady Vols hosted Mississippi State early in January, the game was chippy. The first matchup for Rickea Jackson against her former team earned her, and the Bulldogs’ JerKaila Jordan, technical fouls.
Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) travels to Starkville on Monday to face off against Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5) in what will be Jackson’s first time back as a Lady Vol. After spending three seasons in maroon, emotions will be high on Monday night.
“I would imagine it would be emotional for Rickea, first time back,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “I think the important thing for her is to continue to stay locked in on what she’s doing. Be in the moment, whether that is practice or the game, and utilize her teammates to help her do that.”
In the first matchup between the two, Jackson finished with 18 points in 27 minutes. It is no doubt that she will want to show out on her former home court.
The Lady Vols went through a tough stretch losing two games back-to-back against UConn and LSU before bouncing back with a win against Ole Miss on Thursday. Tennessee is beginning to rebuild their momentum going down the stretch.
While Tennessee beat the Bulldogs once before this year, they are coming into Monday off a bye week. Tennessee's last three away opponents, Missouri, LSU and now Mississippi State, all had a week to prepare for the Lady Vols.
“This is actually our third road game in a row where the team had the week to prepare,” Harper said. “So, obviously, it’s a challenging stretch for us. We know that they’re going to be fresh, well rested, high energy.”
Monday’s game has even more importance when looking at the state of the SEC. Currently sitting at No. 3 in the SEC, Tennessee still controls its fate.
South Carolina and LSU sit tied for the No. 1 seed in the SEC, and they will meet on Sunday. As for Tennessee, they get a chance to face South Carolina near the end of this month, but a loss before then could derail the Lady Vols’ standings.
No matter how crucial games become down the stretch, Harper chooses to look at it as another opportunity.
“You can’t look at it as pressure,” Harper said. “It’s just an opportunity. That’s how you have to look at it. It’s an opportunity to go out and play basketball. Obviously, we want to play well. We feel like if we go out and play well, we’ve got a good chance to win.”
Tennessee’s wins, and losses, seem to be decided by their offensive board play. While the Lady Vols have been all over the place on the glass, they shined against Ole Miss on Thursday.
Tennessee grabbed 19 offensive boards for 17 second-chance points on Thursday. The last time the Lady Vols faced the Bulldogs, they grabbed 25 offensive rebounds for 23 second-chance points.
“I think we have to be mindful of where we’re at on the court, our positioning,” Harper said of their rebounding. “Some of that it’s going to be coaching, putting our players in a position that they’re ready to get the rebound when an opportunity arises. I think our spacing is going to be important.”
With six games left and little room for error, the game on Monday is of utmost importance. With a 7 p.m. ET tip-off in Humphrey Coliseum, the Lady Vols will look to continue their SEC success. Despite the importance of every game now, Tennessee is not feeling any pressure.
“I don’t think that the players right now are feeling it as pressure,” Harper said. “I think they do have a little bit of urgency. They’ve had really good focus and pretty good mindset going into the games and going into practices. So I think that’s where we want to stay.”
