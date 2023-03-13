Rickea Jackson has never experienced March Madness before.
During her three years at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. They were highly ranked Jackson’s freshman year, but the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled the tournament.
"Me and Coach Kellie (Harper) were talking after practice the other day and I'm just like, 'What is this? How does it work?’” Jackson said. “‘Are we all in one big place like the SEC Tournament, do we go places?' So, that's just me not knowing, never playing in this tournament.”
Both Jackson and freshman Justine Pissott had a visible moment of shock during the watch party held at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday. The moment wasn’t when Tennessee was announced though, but it was when Tennessee Tech popped up on the TV.
When the Golden Eagles flashed as a No. 16 seed, Jackson and Pissott both shared a moment of panic.
"Well, they haven't done this right? They didn't know when to hold their breath," Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. "A few of the veterans and obviously the staff and you guys all knew when to turn on the record button.”
Not long after, the Lady Vols (23-11) found out they would be a No. 4 seed and host the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend in the Seattle 3 Region. The Lady Vols draw No. 13 St. Louis (17-17) for their first matchup.
“It's fun to see their reaction,” Harper added. “I think part of the reaction, they were trying to get on TV and make it look good, they wanted to be in front of the cameras. They're super excited."
Jackson’s celebration was a little more personal. The transfer now gets to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a place she called “home” several times.
“I’m very excited with this being my first tournament and for us to be able to host,” Jackson said. “I feel like we’re going to make a lot of noise and continue to do the great thing that we’ve been doing.”
The celebration came after a long, hard season. The Lady Vols played one of the toughest schedules in the country. After beginning the year 4-5, Tennessee went on to get the most SEC wins since the 2014-15 season and finish runner-up in the SEC Tournament.
Their strong finish earned them No. 23 in the AP Poll, and likely solidified their spot as a top 16 seed.
“Getting that four-seed was really big for us, and I think we worked for that,” senior guard Jordan Walker said. “Especially in that LSU game, we showed what we are capable of. To be able to get that four-seed, it’s just an attribution to our hard work.”
Tennessee played every top seed in its region during the regular season – No. 1 Virginia Tech, No. 2 UConn and No. 3 Ohio State. The Lady Vols also faced every No. 1 seed during the regular season – Stanford, South Carolina and Indiana.
All but one of Tennessee’s losses came to a top-25 opponent, part of the reason they got to host. Guard Jordan Horston is excited about the possibility of getting revenge on some teams they faced earlier.
"I'm definitely excited about those games," Horston said. "Like I said, got to worry about what's in front of me but having a rematch is always fun, you want to get your win back. So, it's going to be interesting to see how it turns out."
The NCAA Tournament berth marks the 41st for Tennessee. The Lady Vols have yet to miss March Madness, and they look to begin the campaign for their ninth national championship on Saturday.
“Tennessee is different,” Harper said. “Just to be part of this tradition as a player and as a coach, it’s really special. But there’s a lot of expectations, getting (into the NCAA Tournament) is baseline.
