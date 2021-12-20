The No. 7 Lady Vols defeated ETSU 112-58 Monday night at home following their first loss of the season.
“We have such an amazing team and nights like this are just so much fun,” Keyen Green said. “To see everyone do what we know we can do.”
Tennessee (10-1) came out of the gate fast, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first and never allowed ETSU (1-11) back into the game.
“We were all locked in from the start,” Sara Puckett said. “Right after that Stanford game we were preparing for this game. We were all ready for it.”
Six Lady Vols were in double figures Monday and every player that entered the game scored.
Puckett led all scoring Monday night with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 3-of-4 from deep. Puckett’s performance Monday was her fourth game in a row where she was in double figures.
Another freshman that had a big night was Kaiya Wynn, who had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Wynn’s points and rebounds were a career high.
“She has a great motor and you see that every time she steps on to the court,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “She had a really good week in practice. She got a couple of minutes in the Stanford game and I thought they were really good. I had a lot of confidence going into this game that she was really going to be able to perform at a high level.”
Tennessee’s bench showed up Monday, scoring 74 points compared to 38 from the starters.
“I think it’s great for the team chemistry and comradery when some of the starters that are typically sitting in press after game get to cheer for their teammates,” Harper said. “I think that’s good team-ism.”
“I think for those players that come off the bench, I think it’s good for them to get these game minutes. They’re working hard in practice, but they’ve got to be able to put it together in a game and I think that was good to see.”
Also having a big game was Green with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench. The graduate transfer saw adjustments that needed to be made from last game and made them.
“We’re always confident in what we can do,” Green said. “We knew what we could do on Saturday we just came up a little short. These games are always fun. Its fun to see everyone succeed especially going into a break and going into conference.”
The Lady Vols will continue to look to big performances from both starters and bench players after a short break for Christmas when they take on UT Chattanooga at home next Monday at 6:30 p.m. EST.
Tennessee didn’t just have a great offensive night, its defense also shined. The Lady Vols forced 17 turnovers and had 27 points off of turnovers.
“It’s easier to get steals when it’s a slower game and I feel like it was kind of a slower pace that we were able to anticipate what’s happening,” Green said. “Just to be able to see that we can anticipate what’s going to happen and make a play, I think it’s going to help everyone going forward.”