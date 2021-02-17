The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team has to endure yet another challenge this week as they prepare to play No. 2 South Carolina. The No. 21 Lady Vols are 12-5 during the 2020-21 campaign and 6-3 in the SEC, while the Gamecocks currently sit at 17-2 overall and 12-0 in the conference.
Rennia Davis led the Lady Vols with 25 points in the weekend’s affair against Texas A&M. Rae Burrell was next with 18 points and five rebounds. Tamari Key finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards and one block.
Texas A&M had five players finish in the double digit point territory against Tennessee. Destiny Pitts paved the way with 18 points off of the bench. Jordan Nixon had the next 15 points — 12-14 from free-throw line — and five boards. Aaliyah Wilson and Kayla Wells each dropped 13 points, combining to go 5-8 from behind the arc. Ciera Johnson rounded out the group with 10 points, a team-high seven boards and game-high four blocks.
The Lady Vols struggled with consistency again as they fell to the No. 5 Texas A&M, 80-70. Tennessee shot 45.2% from the floor in the first half of Sunday’s ballgame. However, A&M held the Lady Vols shot 35.3% and 38.9% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Tennessee recorded just a 12.5% stroke from three as well.
South Carolina welcomes Tennessee after having beaten LSU, 66-59 on Sunday for its 31st straight SEC victory.
The Gamecocks had three players who scored more than 10 points. Destanni Henderson scored 19 points on 7-12 shooting while dishing out three assists and snagging two steals. Zia Cooke tallied 13 points, four boards and four assists. Aliyah Boston recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and also added six blocks.
South Carolina dominated the Tigers for most of the game. In the first three quarters, the Gamecocks shot 43.8%, 50% and 36.8% respectively. They had a +16 point differential in those three periods combined. However, in the fourth quarter, LSU outscored South Carolina 21-12, as the Gamecocks shot 16.7% (2-21), while the Tigers made eight shots on 47.1% from the floor.
Thursday night’s affair will be the 60th time these two programs have met. Tennessee currently holds a 50-9 edge, all time, and 22-3 in Knoxville. Each team has rotated winning three consecutive matches, since 2012. If that trend were to continue, the Lady Vols would be taking the “W” Thursday night.
The last time these two teams played, the No. 22/22 Lady Vols were unable to keep pace with the No. 1/2 Gamecocks as they fell, 69-48. Davis dropped an 18 point and 10 rebound double-double, and Tamari Key set a new Lady Vol freshman single game record in blocks with nine.
South Carolina had a trio of players scoring in the double figures. Zia Cooke led the group with 20 points. Destanni Henderson was second with 12 points. Aliyah Boston rounded out the group with 10 points.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m. this Thursday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.