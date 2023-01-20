Pat Summit had an aura when she walked into a room, Kellie Harper recalled Thursday.
With “We Back Pat” week kicking off in the SEC, Harper was asked her favorite story from her time playing under Summit.
“There are just too many stories to just dial it down to one,” she responded. “So many people want to come tell me their story. Everybody has a Pat Summitt story. Everybody. It's always really good to hear."
Summit impacted every player she coached, and she impacted women’s athletics as a whole. Her impact is still felt today.
This season marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, putting women’s athletics in the forefront with all Tennessee teams donning “Summit Blue” during their seasons in some way.
"It means a lot to still carry her legacy,” forward Rickea Jackson said. “Pat was the one who paved the way and made it cool to support women in sports, and I just feel like it means a lot, and I feel like we got this win and honor of her. So, it just feels good to have that on our back and to honor her in the way we did tonight."
Tennessee players wore jerseys on Thursday with Summit’s name across the back. They will also wear them on Sunday when they travel to Missouri.
Guard Jordan Horston has worn the jersey for four years now, and loves the opportunity to carry on Summit’s legacy.
“It means everything,” Horston said. “She led the way for women in general, and I’m just glad that we got to win in that jersey. I think I might be undefeated in that jersey, to be honest. Coach gave a speech (saying) it’s the perfect opportunity to give thanks and show that we are grateful.”
Summit won eight national titles while coaching for 38 years. During her time, she grew not just women’s basketball, but women’s athletics as a whole. Largely thanks to Summit, Tennessee has become the standard for women’s college basketball.
Florida’s head coach Kelly Rae Finley, who faced Tennessee in the first game of “We Back Pat” week, understands the weight of the initiative.
"Her legacy is tremendous, and what she did for women's basketball has made an everlasting impact,” Finley said. “And so to see the support, like I said, emphasized by the crowd tonight, I thought was great. And, you know, the shirts that we wear, whatever we can do - I have my purple shoes on tonight for Alzheimer's, but I think that there's a lot of good that comes out of the support for games like this."
Summit’s legacy lives on through her former players, like Harper, and the stories passed down. She also lives on through the Pat Summit Foundation.
The “We Back Pat” initiative, represented by all SEC schools, raises awareness for the Pat Summit Foundation which fights Alziehmers disease. Summit, and her son Tyler, founded the Pat Summit Foundation in 2011 following Summit’s diagnosis of Early Onset Dementia.
On Thursday, the night dubbed “We Back Pat” night in Thompson-Boling Arena, the foundation was awarded several donations. The donations came from Forget Me Not 5K ($34,000), Race to the Summitt ($4,500), Imagery Wine ($31,000), Walgreens ($50,000) and Pickleball for Pat ($19,000).
The Pat Summit Foundation also presented $250,000 to The Pat Summitt Clinic at The UT Medical Center and $1.3 million to UT Extension Family and Consumer Science for the creation of “Pat’s Gameplan,” a web-based training guide for Alzheimer’s and dementia that will launch in 2024 and address the unique needs of caregivers across the country.
Summit’s legacy lives on through every person she influenced in her life. During “We Back Pat” week, remembrance of Summit, and raising awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease, brings on a whirlwind of emotions.
“When we were able to sit back and reflect on why we are doing this, I am just so grateful and thankful the SEC started the initiative for multiple reasons,” Harper said. “Obviously, the first being the fight that Pat started with her foundation. We want to bring awareness there. We want that foundation to really thrive.”
