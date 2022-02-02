The relationship between former Lady Vol Patricia Roberts and Pat Summitt blossomed unlike any other player-coach relationship.
The two ladies formed their bond as teammates playing on the first ever women’s national basketball team at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.
At the time, Summitt had just finished her second season at the helm of the Lady Vols, and she was starting to lay the foundation for the perennial powerhouse Tennessee was about to become.
Summitt knew she needed to recruit and collect the hardest working individuals possible to help her win at the highest level. When she was introduced to Roberts, Summitt knew she was a star in the making.
“When I first met Pat Summitt, I did not know she was a college coach. I just thought she was a college player,” Roberts said. “It was halfway through the Olympics that I found out that she was actually a head coach at Tennessee.”
Roberts, Summitt and the rest of the national team went on to win the first ever silver medal in the first Olympics in which women’s basketball was an official event.
During the course of the Olympics, Summitt actively recruited Roberts to join the Lady Vols, and she did just that, coming to Rocky Top in the fall of 1976.
From Monroe, Georgia, Roberts had previous experience in college basketball before coming to Knoxville — playing at North Georgia State College (1973-74) and at Emporia State in Kansas (1974-76).
At her previous destinations, Roberts was the only Black player on her squad, and she knew it would be no different at Tennessee. What she did not expect was how she would be received by her teammates.
“Before I transferred to Tennessee, I was the only Black player on my college team,” Roberts said in an interview to The Shadow League. “My Tennessee teammates welcomed me, and they made feel at home. We're still good friends to this day. Pat didn't see color, she saw people. She treated all of the players with the same kind of love and respect. She never made me feel as if I was the only Black player on the team.”
It did not matter to Summitt what her players looked like, she treated everyone the same and pushed everyone to their limits because she knew what her players had in them.
Roberts was a trailblazer for all Black athletes that would lace up for the Orange and White in the future.
On Nov. 13, 1976, Roberts became the first Black player to suit up for the Lady Vols in the same year the school officially offered intercollegiate sports for women.
In her first ever game versus the University of Kentucky, Roberts cemented her legacy in the record books, scoring the most points in a single game (51) and grabbing the most rebounds in a single game (20). She later broke her own rebounding record, hauling in 24 boards in one game.
Despite her success, Roberts had a challenge being the only Black player on the team, but she continued to stay focused on her goals, “Play ball and graduate.”
“It was a challenge being the only Black player on the team. I didn’t get any backlash or anything from any of my teammates and Pat made sure of that,” Roberts said. “But it was outside the athletic department that a lot of times I was the only Black player in the classroom. It was a challenge, but I had to remember why I was there. I was there to play basketball and finish up my degree.”
In Roberts’ lone season as a Lady Vol, she set 11 records that still stand to this day, as she arguably had the single greatest season in Tennessee women’s basketball history.
Some of those records include the single-season record for most points (987), points averaged in a season (29.9), field goals made in a season (428), rebounds in a season (467) and rebounds averaged in one season (14.2).
At the end of the 1976-77 season, Roberts was selected as an All-American and named the Tennessee Female Athlete of the Year.
Roberts led the Lady Vols to its first ever 20-win season, finishing the year with a 28-5 record, while ranking third in the country in the final AIAW Division I women's basketball rankings of the season.
Once her career as a Lady Vols concluded, Roberts had a brief stint in the Women’s Professional Basketball League (1978-82), spending time with the Minnesota Fillies and the St. Louis Streak.
To no one’s surprise, Roberts followed in her head coach's footsteps in becoming a head coach of her own. Roberts had numerous assistant positions before getting her first opportunity as a head coach with the University of Maine.
From day one, Roberts initiated everything she learned from Tennessee and Summitt into her squad.
“There are all kinds of things in my notebook that I used from her,” Roberts said. “I coached my team like how I was coached. They hated me for it, but we won three conference championships at the University of Maine. I expected nothing less than excellence from them like my coach did from me.”
After her time at Maine, Roberts coached for the University of Michigan, the Atlanta Glory in the American Basketball League, Stony Brook University and Agnes Scott College before retiring from coaching in 2016.
To this day, Roberts cherishes her time at Tennessee, especially the bond she created with her head coach.
“The bond we had being on the Olympic team, we made history,” Roberts said. “This is a bond that can never be broken. One of the things she said to me when I got to Tennessee is our roles will change. I'm the coach and you're a player. I didn't have a problem making that adjustment because Pat was one of our captains on the Olympic team. Being a captain, she was like a coach.”
“She got more out of me as a player than anybody. I played better at the University of Tennessee than I did in the Olympics. She had this uncanny way of seeing things in you better than you did in yourself.”
Roberts played with Summitt, played for Summitt and to cap it off, joined Summitt in the Hall of Fame. Roberts was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in June of 2000 — the same year Summitt joined the Naismith Hall of Fame.
Roberts broke down the barrier for Black athletes to play for the Lady Vols. Roberts is part of the reason why February is celebrated as Black History Month, so everyone can know the story of a hard-working person that faced challenges everyday as a Black woman, overcame adversity and became a renowned athlete for the University of Tennessee.