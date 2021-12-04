The No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols have found their offensive identity over a recent hot stretch.
Tennessee (7-0) is coming off a dominant showing against Tennessee Tech, in which Tamari Key had her fourth double-double on the season.
"I think they’re in a good space mentally, to learn from everything that happens and these wins,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “A lot of teams, you get to a point where in the next step you lose. Hopefully our team can continue on the path we’re on. We are really learning after every win.”
Jordan Horston is leading the charge for Tennessee. Despite her struggles against Tennessee Tech, she still averages 17.7 points and 10 rebounds per game. The junior guard stepped up after senior guard Rae Burrell went down with an injury in Tennessee’s first game of the season.
Also leading the charge for Tennessee has been Tamari Key. The 6-foot-6 junior center had a big role to fill after losing Rennia Davis last year. She stepped up and is averaging 8.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4 blocks per game.
Aside from Horston and Key, other Lady Vols have been in and out of the mix.
Alexus Dye was the person to watch in their last outing against Tennessee Tech where she had 20 points. Dye became UT's second active player to average double figures in points. She is putting up 10.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. After transferring from Troy, she has 33 career double-doubles.
Sophomore guard Tess Darby has also started to get things going after a slow start. Darby was red-hot last game, where she went 4-for-6 form beyond the arc. She has already surpassed her 2020-21 season total of 7 with 12 threes made.
Tennessee has been keen on its freshmen so far this season. Sarah Puckett has been the most active freshman, with 24.6 minutes per game. Brooklynn Miles is not far behind, averaging 22.9 minutes per game. Kaiya Wynn and Karoline Striplin may not have the most loaded stat sheet thus far, but as the season progresses, they are getting more time to perform.
Tennessee’s greatest quality is its defense. The Lady Vols average just under 50 rebounds per game, with the majority coming from the defensive side of the ball. They have limited their opponents to just 52.9 points per game and have 6.9 blocks a game.
Virginia Tech will be a tough toad game for Tennessee. Tech has returned all five starters from last season. The Hokies also have some size to match up against Tennessee’s Tamari Key.
Tech’s focal point is 6-foot-6 junior center Elizabeth Kitley, who leads the Hokies at 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. On top of that, she’s shooting 63.5% from the field
Virginia Tech also has shooters to watch out for. Aisha Sheppard is shooting 42.1% from three and is second on the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game. Sheppard has made 24 threes so far, which is one more than Tennessee has made as a team. Cayla King is right behind Sheppard with 20 threes. Kayana Traylor is shooting 46% from the field.
Virginia Tech averages 10 three-pointers a game, which is nearly 40% of their total points per game. The Hokies can move the ball around too. They edge the Lady Vols out in assists with 16.9 per game.
Tech is coming off a big road win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, in which their bench scored 29 points.
“They have a pro post-player,” Harpers said of Kitley. “She’s really good, big, and can score. They surround her with three-point shooters, so that is the challenge. They are well coached, and they show that.”
Tennessee has another challenge ahead of it, as it is finals week for the student athletes. The Lady Vols believe that they can not only do well on their exams but go on the road and win an important basketball game Sunday afternoon as well.
"I think it's really important that we try to balance our players' time,” Harper said. “Right now, we're going into finals. We're pretty good. We're going to have to have some people grind it out. We've got a chance to have a pretty good (team) GPA. So, my challenge to them is to really buckle down and work hard in this next week. Oh, yeah, but we play, too.”