Rickea Jackson grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed free throw, and went back up for an and-one layup that effectively ended Auburn’s upset bid.
Tennessee (20-9, 12-2 SEC) put away the Tigers (14-12, 4-10 SEC) 83-76 on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena. The win gives Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper her third 20-win season in four seasons in Knoxville.
“We expected a tough game today, obviously that’s what we got,” Harper said. “I walked into the locker room after the game and just made sure our team understood that’s not the prettiest game we’ve played, but it’s a win. That's the bottom line today.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win on Sunday.
The Rickea Jackson show
Down one with just over four minutes left to go in the third quarter, the Lady Vols were down by one. Jackson changed that.
The transfer from Mississippi State went on a 6-0 run by herself, giving Tennessee a lead they wouldn’t lose for the rest of the game.
“That’s part of our game plan,” Harper said. “We came out and saw a matchup we liked, went to her, saw it again and saw it again. So, we were able to get her the ball three straight times before they could sub and get a different matchup. We took advantage of the opportunity that we had.”
Jackson went on to finish the game with 27 points on 12-for-15 shooting. Her plus/minus led the team with +19.
“She’s a beast,” guard Jordan Horston said. “Everytime she gets the ball, I just want to watch. You get caught watching because it’s just so intriguing. It’s so easy for her.”
Auburn hangs around
Auburn’s play on the offensive glass is largely what kept them in the game. The Tigers had 11 offensive rebounds for 11 second-chance points.
“We just got to get back to having five disciplined box outs,” Horston said. “I know, for myself, I was sitting there watching the ball go over my head and not boxing out. So, just getting back to being disciplined, finding your man, putting your body on your man and boxing out.”
When No. 1 South Carolina comes to Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, rebounding may win or lose the game for Tennessee.
Turnovers also plagued Tennessee, especially in the first half. Auburn picked up 20 points off of 19 turnovers. Tennessee got 14 of its 21 turnovers in the first half.
“I think it’s a concern,” Harper said. “We’ve been a little bit inconsistent in that number this year. We’ve had some really good games where we take care of the ball, and then we’ve had anomaly games.”
Seven seniors recognized
Tennessee held its senior day ceremony ahead of its matchup with Auburn. The Lady Vols recognized Jasmine Franklin, Horston, Rickea Jackson, Tamari Key, Jasmine Powell, Jessie Rennie and Jordan Walker.
Horston managed to hold it together ahead of the game, but her family was crying.
“I feel like there were a lot of jitters,” Horston said. “It was a big day, our families are here. It was a payback game. There were some nerves, but it’s just a basketball game.”
Only Franklin and Walker have exhausted their eligibility, leaving open the possibility of some of the seniors returning.
This senior class also holds a special place for Harper as they were her first class in as Tennessee’s head coach. Harper has never coached a game for the Lady Vols where Horston was not on her team.
“They love the program,” Harper said. “They bought in, when things aren’t going well they work through it. They led by example. They led vocally. Their experience has been invaluable for this team.”
