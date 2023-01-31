The Lady Volunteers (16-8, 8-1 SEC) traveled to the bayou to face the undefeated No. 3 Tigers (21-0, 9-0) Monday night and ultimately fell 76-68 in Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After hosting UConn in front of 12,000 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena Thursday night, Tennessee felt the script flip as they faced a LSU women’s basketball record-breaking 15,157 cheering fans Monday.
There were many highs and lows for the Lady Vols in their eighth net top-25 matchup of the year, but here were the three biggest takeaways.
Lady Vols nailed ‘Tennessee Threes’ from left and right
With Tennessee averaging 40 points in the paint per game, LSU aimed to force deep shots for the Lady Vols from the first whistle blow. The Lady Vols answered by drilling long-range two’s and flexing their precision from beyond the arch.
Jordan Walker led the way for the Lady Vols by scoring a team-high 19 points on the night. Not only did Walker impress from the field, shooting 6-10, but she scored nine of her points from deep. Walker nailed three of her five attempts from the arch, proving to be a threat on every inch of the floor and pulling in five rebounds as well.
“[Walker] was so tough,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “She’s a battler, she’ll just go in there and give you everything she has got.”
Tess Darby has been a reliable weapon for the Lady Vols from the three. She pushed through two of five attempts from the arch, putting up six points on the night. Darby flexed her presence from all-around the floor by pulling in three rebounds and forcing one steal in addition to her sharp shooting.
Tennessee struggles to slow down LSU’s offense
The Tigers utilized their two greatest weapons to expose weaknesses in the Lady Vols’ defense.
Alexis Moore had an incredible performance by scoring a game-high 31 points alongside six rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals.
Moore was not the expected threat from LSU in Monday night’s matchup as Angel Reese headed into the game with 20 consecutive double-doubles. Tennessee suppressed Reese from the field in the first half, allowing her a mere 4 points. The Lady Vols lost their grip on No. 10 after halftime and watched Reese break free for her 21st consecutive double-double of the season, finishing with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
The Tigers were average from the field, shooting 25-62 (40.3%), but the charity line proved to be the most brutal blow. The Lady Vols were given 12 free throws but gave up 31 free throws to LSU. The Tigers scored 23 of their 68 points from the charity line. They were granted 25 free shots in the second half alone.
“It was really loud,” Harper said. “There were times we couldn’t communicate with our team on the court. They just could not hear us. That hindered us a little bit.”
Lady Vols try to pounce back in the second half
LSU may have walked out of Pete Maravich Assembly Center with an eight point win, but the Lady Vols fought till the last second.
After being held to 29 points in the first half, the Lady Vols ran the floor in the second half and put up an additional 39 points.
Being held to just two points in the first half, Jordan Horston burst out of the tunnel after halftime to go on and finish with 11 points, three rebounds and one steal. Horston was the main focus of containment for the Tigers defense, and although she did not contribute her 16 average game points, she opened the floor for teammate Rickea Jackson.
Jackson never took a breath. She played 36 minutes and crashed the boards with a team-high eight rebounds. Jackson dominated on the offensive side of the ball as well and finished with 17 points (8-14).
Tennessee looks to bounce back from their first conference loss with a matchup against Ole Miss Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ll have to rebound quickly,” Harper said. “Get focused quickly, recover quickly and we have to be ready to go mentally, physically and emotionally. We got to make sure we have a lot left in the tank.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.