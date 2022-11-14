The No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols fell to the No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers 79-67 in a ranked matchup Monday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. The shaky start marks the first time Tennessee has started 1-2 since the 1980s.
Here are three takeaways from the loss.
Tennessee out-rebounded for second week in a row
The ‘impossible’ happened again. Tennessee was out-rebounded 35-33. Most surprising of all, the Lady Vols’ 5-foot-6 guard Jasmine Powell led the team with 10 total rebounds.
“We knew rebounding was going to be the key tonight. We out-rebounded them by two.” Indiana’s head coach Teri Moren said. “I don’t care if that’s one or two, we out-rebounded Tennessee.”
Trailing with five rebounds versus the Hoosier’s 14 in the first quarter, the Lady Vols slowly worked their way back on the boards, closing the gap to 30-30 in the third quarter.
Rickea Jackson had another big week on the glass for Tennessee, pulling in six rebounds.
5-foot-8 guard Jordan Walker was Tennessee’s third biggest rebounder tonight, out rebounding 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key 6-5.
Indiana’s fast paced offense never took foot off gas
The Hoosiers’ offense proved to be a challenge for the Lady Vols' defense. Despite the Lady Vols cutting a 16 point deficit down to four in the fourth quarter, Indiana never flinched. Indiana led for 37 minutes of regulation, trailing for a mere 1:37. The Hoosiers scored 30 points in the paint, 21 points on fast breaks, went 14-40 on layups, 15 points off Lady Vols turnovers and secured the win with 17 second chance points.
“They punched us in the mouth first and we couldn’t get back up,” Rickea Jackson said. “We tried as hard as we could, but we just couldn’t get there.”
Tennessee roster depth continues to shine
In the absence of Tennessee’s star forward Jordan Horston, new leaders have emerged within the Lady Vols offense.
Jasmine Powell had another extraordinary performance this week, scoring 16 points, with 10 rebounds, and one steal.
“She’s steady. She is gonna lead by example,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “She plays with great confidence that can bleed over to her teammates.”
Rickea Jackson was an explosive force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball. Jackson covered the scoreboard against the Hoosiers, posting 17 points, paired with six rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal.
The No. 11 Lady Vols take a Trip to the Bahamas for tournament play beginning with unranked Rutgers Saturday at noon.
“You got your back against the wall, you gotta come out swinging,” Harper said. “You gotta get some fight. That’s what I wanna see.”
