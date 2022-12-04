The Lady Vols lost to No. 9 Virginia Tech 56-59 on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena. Without its leading scorer Rickea Jackson, Tennessee struggled to find a spark offensively against the Hokies.
The Lady Vols shot 33.3% against Virginia Tech and held the Hokies to 35% from the field.
Jordan Horston finished with a double-double for Tennessee, dropping 26 points and picking up 11 boards.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s hard-fought loss.
Find more scorers
Through Tennessee’s first several games, Horston and Jackson have topped the scoring for Tennessee. With Jackson absent on Sunday, the offense struggled.
Horston has expressed her gratitude for Jackson’s transfer to Tennessee. Horston was the scoring leader a season ago and carried much of the load for the Lady Vols.
On Sunday, Horston was most of the offense.
“I think everybody had to step up,” head coach Kellie Harper said postgame. “We’re trying to help that also with some play calling and put our players in position to be successful and take advantage of matchups. We’ve got players to be able to do that.”
Tennessee needs more players to step up. The second-highest scorer for the Lady Vols had 11.
Harper also wants her team to capitalize on second chances.
Tennessee got 18 offensive rebounds on Sunday, but only 11 second-chance points. If the Lady Vols could have converted more second-chance opportunities, the story may have been different on Sunday.
Feed the post
Tamari Key had a lot of preseason hype. On Sunday, we finally saw flashes of why the 6-foot-6 center is highly regarded.
Tamari Key finished Sunday with 11 points, seven rebounds and three solo blocks. She shot 5-7 from the field. Key seemed to find herself in all the right spots on Sunday.
Key found success on both ends of the floor against Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley. Key held the 2021-22 ACC Player of the Year to just six points on 3-13 shooting.
Key had four attempts in the first half and only three in the second half. She got significantly fewer touches after halftime and didn’t record a field goal until near the conclusion.
“I think that play calls, honestly, is one of the big reasons,” point guard Jasmine Powell said on what led to Key being less involved. “Coming into the game, one of our mindsets was using ball screens because we thought it was one of their weaknesses… but we definitely wanted to make sure we circled back to (Key) as well because she was doing great.”
Tennessee scored 32 points in the paint on Sunday. With a forward as talented as Key, you have to feed her in the post.
Keep your head up and keep moving forward
With the less to Virginia Tech, Tennessee falls to 4-5 on the season. Despite being below .500, there is a lot of season to go.
Harper has acknowledged several times that the point of playing ranked opponents, like Virginia Tech, is to grow the team for trials in March.
“Every loss we had is pretty frustrating,” Horston said. “We don’t like to lose. For myself, I hate losing. I’m a competitor. I just gotta keep reminding myself it’s not the end-all, right now. So, we just still working, playing hard, and getting better.”
The veterans on Tennessee’s roster are no strangers to adversity. The team a season ago was hit with injuries and hardships no one could have expected. In the same way they grew from that season, Tennessee is now tasked with growing this year.
Key has already grown from her slow start to the year, and it showed on Sunday.
“Just keeping my head up, not worrying about anything in the past,” Key said. “Continuing to work hard and keep pushing. Our teammates have been super supportive of that so they’re a big help as well.”
For the Lady Vols’ sake, they will need the rest of the team to share Key’s sentiments.
