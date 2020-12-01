The Lady Vols defeated ETSU, 67-50, on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee improves to 2-0 on the season, while the Bucs fall to 1-1.
One-two punch
Last season, Rennia Davis was the clear winner for the best player on the Lady Vols and all she needed was a running-mate. This season, Rae Burrell has emerged as the top candidate.
Burrell finished with a game-high 20 points on seven-of-11 shooting while also finishing with three steals. In the first game of the season, the junior scored 18 points on 41% shooting, while adding four rebounds and a steal.
During the 2019-20 campaign, Burrell averaged 10.5 points , 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She was Tennessee’s top bench player through the first 22 games, before earning a spot in the starting rotation.
“To start off, I think she’s been more consistent,” Davis said. “I think she’s been aggressive, and obviously, looking for her shot, which she’s been doing, but now she’s coming into the offense, which is great for us. I like having somebody else on the wing that can score equally as well. Then teams have to guard us straight up, they don’t have to focus on one person. It’s really nice to play with somebody like that.”
Davis has continued her superstar play as well. The senior scored 15 points in Tuesday night’s contest, while also snagging four rebounds.
Strong bench play
Tennessee’s additions of two graduate transfers, Jordan Walker and Keyen Green, has created a much deeper bench than Harper possessed last season.
In Tuesday’s contest, the Lady Vols scored 23 points off of the bench. Jordan Horston led the pack with 12 bench points, while Tamari Key came in second with six.
“One of the things that I like about this team is the options that we have,” Harper said. “We have a little bit more depth. We have people that we can bring in. I think that is going to require you to step your game up a little bit. You’ve got to go out and perform, and that doesn’t just happen. You have to go out and work for it and it’s not always easy. Hopefully, that lesson is learned and hopefully, we can still find some positive production from all of our players moving forward.”
The Lady Vols’ bench scored 31 points in the season-opener against WKU. Destiny Salary finished the game with 10 points in her Tennessee debut. Veteran big, Kasiyahna Kushkituah was second on the bench, having dropped seven points.
Master pick pockets
Through the first two games of the season, Tennessee continues to put its opponents into difficult situations as they have produced 43 turnovers and 29 steals over that span of time.
The Lady Vols stole the ball 16 times in Tuesday’s game. Those extra possessions turned into 23 extra points for Tennessee. The 16 steals against ETSU is Tennessee’s highest total since snagging 16 against Murray State on Dec. 28, 2018.
“I wouldn’t say [we focused on] steals,” Horston said. “I would say just locking down and playing solid defense, cause steel will come if you lock down and play solid defense. My goal was to just make sure that my girl didn’t score and to also have my teammates back if they needed it. I knew the steals would come along.
Up next
The Lady Vols have a match-up against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. in Morgantown, West Virginia.