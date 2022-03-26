Tennessee’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon at the hands of Louisville, losing 76-64 in the Sweet Sixteen.
The Lady Vols’ 34th Sweet Sixteen appearance looked a lot different than the majority have, as Louisville had its way with Tennessee for most of the game.
“Yeah, you know, it's always hard every year when you play that last game,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “You never know when that last game is coming. It's always so abrupt. I'm disappointed that we don't get to keep playing basketball because this group has been so much fun to coach and work with every day.”
After trailing by 11 at the half, Tennessee brought the game to within two points in the fourth quarter, but was never able to get on top.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s season ending loss.
Burrell carries
In her final game in a Lady Vol uniform, Rae Burrell left it all out on the court, putting up her tournament high 22 points, with 15 of those coming in the second half.
Burrell sparked a third quarter run that put Tennessee within striking distance behind 9 third-quarter points and was one of the Lady Vols only bright spots in a fourth quarter collapse.
“On paper I'm not sure we're supposed to cut that game to 2 in the fourth quarter,” Harper said. “But you don't play on paper. You play with players who are out there fighting and clawing.”
Aside from Burrell, Tennessee’s offense was lackluster and couldn’t matchup to one of the best defensive teams in the country.
Turnovers lead to fourth quarter collapse
Tennessee has averaged around 18 turnovers per game all year. Despite the high turnover numbers, the Lady Vols still managed to have success all season.
However, on Saturday, Tennessee’s turnovers were the root of its problems. The Lady Vols turned the ball over 18 times in their loss, with 7 of those in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee had made its way back into the game and within two points of Louisville before a slew of bad passes allowed the Cardinals to go on a run of their own and put the game away.
Tennessee has made it by this season turning the ball over 18 times a game, but some crucial turnovers down the stretch made the difference on Saturday.
Tennessee can’t contain Van Lith, Engstler
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith and forward Emily Engstler torched the Lady Vols for a combined 43 points on the way to the win.
The duo was unstoppable all night and caused major problems on both ends of the floor. Lith had a steal and a block and Engstler had three blocks.
“I think it's what you work all year for,” Van Lith said. “When you have an opportunity like our team, why would you give it up? We're going to run with it as long as we can, and we're going to give it everything we got. And we're going to fight till the end and play the Louisville way."