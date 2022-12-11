For the first time this season, the Lady Vols are above .500 after moving to 6-5 following a 96-57 win over Wright State (1-8) in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday.
The game also marked just Tamari Key’s second career game where she didn’t play for the Lady Vols. Tennessee did, however, return Jasmine Franklin and Rickea Jackson on Sunday.
“Dangerous is a good word to describe (the team beginning to click),” Jasmine Franklin said postgame. “We had our minor set back with Tamari, but it’s also something that’s going to push us to keep playing, playing for her, playing for one another. And when it all comes together, dangerous.”
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ blow out win.
A tale of two halves
At the end of the first quarter, Tennessee was only ahead 11 going into halftime. The Raiders had their way from deep in the first half.
Wright State’s gameplan was no surprise for head coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols.
“I would like to say the very first thing written on the board was ‘no threes,’” Harper said. “That was the game plan. We understood what they wanted to do.”
Despite expecting the three ball from Wright State, Tennessee didn’t have much of an answer. The Lady Vols gave up seven threes on 14 attempts.
The ball pressure was there, but Tennessee was overhelping. The Raiders swung the ball, and found the open shooter. When they had open looks, they drained them.
The Lady Vols’ defense was suffocating in the second half.
“We just focused on (the defensive plan) more in the second half,” Sara Puckett said. “We really stopped over helping and we just focused on our one-on-one D, which helped us to be able to stay out with the shooters.”
Tennessee only gave up three threes on seven attempts in the second half. The Lady Vols held Wright State to 24 points after their halftime adjustemets.
Once Wright State’s deep threats were silenced, Tennessee blew the game open.
Production from top to bottom
Harper said preseason that the strength of this team was its depth. The depth was on show on Sunday.
Every player who saw the court contributed positively in some way, something that the Lady Vols have not been able to do for a majority of the year.
Harper used freshman Justine Pissott as an example on Sunday. Pissott shot 0-4, but was able to pick up four assists.
“I felt like everybody came in and gave us something positive,” Harper said. “That’s understanding that you can still have a positive influence on the game regardless of one column.”
Tennessee’s efficiency on Sunday was as good as it has been this season. The Lady Vols shot 59.4% from the field, the best since the 2017-18 season.
Tennessee was ultra efficent in the third, shooting 86.4%. The third quarter shooting percentage sets a Lady Vol record.
Playing without Tamari Key
After news broke earlier this week that Key would be out for the rest of the season due to blood clots in her lungs, there was an outcry of support for the 6-foot-6 center.
On Sunday, Harper and her staff wore matching shirts to support Key during this difficult time.
Not having Key on the floor is a different sight for Tennessee, but her presence is still felt.
“We just gotta keep keep moving and now we’re playing for her,” Jordan Horston said. “She’s still here. She still has a voice. She still has a very big role for us and we’re just going to dedicate this to her.”
There were times on Sunday where Wright State had wide open driving lanes. In past games, Key would be anchoring the paint to prevent any driving.
Aside from adjustments on the court, the biggest adjustment for the Lady Vols may be mental.
“Her getting back into even being at practice, to me, made a difference,” Harper said. “She has a well respected voice with the team…I’m glad to get her back. There is a calming reassurance when she’s around, that’s good for her teammates and her.”
