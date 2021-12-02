The Lady Vols made it seven straight victories after a 76-48 win over in-state foe Tennessee Tech (TTU) Wednesday night. Tennessee has hit its stride offensively in its second consecutive win of over 25 points.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ matchup against the Golden Eagles.
Offense overcomes Horston’s struggles
Jordan Horston has become the go-to player ever since Rae Burrell’s injury in the season opener. While her level of play has been impressive as of late, she had an off night against Tennessee Tech – going just 4-for-11 from the field with 5 turnovers. Despite Horston’s struggles, Tennessee has its own three-headed hydra with Tess Darby, Alexus Dye and Tamari Key.
Tamari Key finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season which tied her for the SEC lead thus far in the 2021-22 season.
Alexus Dye was the one to watch as she led the team with 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting, notching her best scoring output at Tennessee. She also grabbed 9 boards.
“At a time there, especially early on, we were struggling a little bit. She was able to be the consistent player for us on the offensive end,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “She's usually really good defensively, and she's been really good on the boards. She's very aggressive offensively, and I think those things matter. I think she compliments some of our other players really well. We can move her around a little bit inside and a little bit outside. I think she's a big part of what we're doing.”
Tess Darby was red hot from deep, scoring 12 points of 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Halftime adjustments lead to dominant play
Tennessee only led by 8 as it entered halftime 38-30. They came out strong in the third quarter, holding Tennessee Tech to just 1-of-13 from the floor and only 5 points scored.
“I think, coming in at halftime, we just knew that we really needed to lock in defensively,” Key said. “They scored too many points for our liking in the first quarter, so I knew, going into halftime, that was something we were going to talk about as a team. We came out in the third quarter and I feel like we executed our defense."
Darby was the leading scorer for UT in the third with 6 points on back-to-back threes. Darby knocked down one more to give herself a career-high of 4 threes in a game.
“My role on this team is to be a shooter. My job is to come out every game, so I just have to keep doing what I am doing, game by game,” Darby said.
In the fourth, Tennessee pulled down 13 rebounds while only surrendering one turnover. The defense forced 5 turnovers and swatted away 3 Golden Eagle shots.
Tennessee ended the night with 53 rebounds compared to TTU with 27, the Lady Vols’ fourth game in a row with over 50 boards.
Still room for improvement
Tennessee had early offensive struggles as it began the season. While the Lady Vols’ numbers are still not where Harper wants them, they have shown improvement. An area where the team continues to struggle is turnovers, where they average 18.3 turnovers per game.
“I still think we can be better, more efficient,” Harper said. “I don't think after a couple games of decent offense that we've arrived, so we will continue to work on it. We'll continue to add and tweak things as we go through the season as well, and we're still going to show some things to our team about better offensive efficiency."
Although it is still early in the season, the freshmen have shown potential. Brooklynn Miles and Karoline Striplin each had career highs against the Golden Eagles, with Miles setting new highs in rebounds (5) and assists (4), and Striplin logging highs in points (6) and rebounds (5).
Striplin is coming off a stellar night. While the stat sheet may be low, her potential is there, and her teammates have taken notice.
“She's so good, I love watching her play. I was talking about her on the bench, when she gets boards, I just know she's going to put it right back up, she never brings it down,” Key said. “I know I bring it down often, so when I watch her hold her arms straight up on the offensive boards, it's just something I want to be able to get better at. I love watching her play, she plays really hard and she's very vocal. She's real special, I'm excited for her next three years here."