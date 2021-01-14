The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team lost its first match since jumping into the Top 25 as they dropped a 67-66 contest to Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols fall to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, while the Bulldogs climb to 11-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
"It's the SEC, and you have to play every single night, and you have to play for 40 minutes. You can't play for 30 minutes and think you're going to get a win," Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. "Obviously, I was really disappointed how we came out of halftime. I let our players know that. I was really honest with them after the game about what I saw. I think they'll be motivated after this to be a better basketball team. They better be, because it doesn't get easier. It is tough. It is every single night. Hopefully our players will take this one to heart. I know they were disappointed. You can't just lose this and be disappointed. You've got to lose this, be disappointed and be better because of it."
Third quarter woes
Tennessee took a 15 point lead into halftime and promptly gave Georgia that and more after the third quarter wrapped up. The Bulldogs outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in the third quarter, invoking the only lead change of the night which helped ensure Georgia a victory.
The Lady Vols shot 58.8% from the field in the opening quarter and 43.8% in the second quarter. Georgia made the necessary adjustments to start the half and held Tennessee to just three-of-12 shooting (25.0%).
"It's just like I told them after the game, I thought we got too comfortable at halftime,” Tennessee guard Rennia Davis said. “We were up 15, and I think Georgia adjusted and we stayed the same. We just got too comfortable overall, and we can't get too comfortable in this league. We play teams that are going to go on scoring runs, that are able to come back from a 15-point lead. So, us as a team, we just can't get too comfortable."
Georgia, unsurprisingly, had its best performance in the third quarter. The Bulldogs shot 58.8% from the field and five-of-eight from deep (62.5%).
The Bulldogs were led by Gabby Connally and Que Morrison during the third stanza. The two guards combined for four threes and both finished the game with 17 points each.
Big players big impact
Despite the close loss, Tennessee is still finding production from everyone in their lineup, and there haven’t been two players hotter than Tamari Key and Kasiyahna Kushkituah.
Key has seen her season-high points total increase during her past two games. Against Georgia, she scored 12 points, while also finishing with six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. In tonight’s contest, the sophomore center finished with 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks, two assists, two steals and no turnovers.
Kushkituah came off the bench and provided seven points, seven boards, and three assists. Over the last five games, the senior big is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Up next for Tennessee is a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. ET to face-off against the Crimson Tide.