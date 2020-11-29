For the eighth straight year, the Tennessee women’s basketball team opened up its season with a win. The Lady Vols blew out Western Kentucky Saturday afternoon, 87-47.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win.
Newcomers’ performance
Tennessee’s newcomers played an important part in today’s win. Joining Rennia Davis in the starting lineup were a trio of newcomers: transfers Keyen Green and Jordan Walker and the freshman Marta Suárez.
Green, the senior from Liberty, played only 17 minutes and scored just four points with one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Suárez saw 23 minutes of action in her collegiate basketball debut. The Oviedo, Spain native was among the team leaders in several offensive categories, she scored eleven points with six rebounds and four assists and was the second most efficient player on the day, with an efficiency score of 16.0.
“I’m not going to lie, I loved it when I heard that I was in the starting five,” Suárez said. “I love that the coaches have trusted me to be out there since the beginning. What matters is that we were able to play today and you can’t take that for granted. We all did great and you got to go out there and give one hundred percent. I’m proud of myself and proud of the team.”
Walker also turned in a solid performance in her first game as a Lady Vol. She played 23 minutes and tallied 13 points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal.
“The players that started the game, I’m really proud of them,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought those newcomers, they came in with great maturity, great confidence. They didn’t look like rookies out there. I thought they went out and played well.”
The addition of the newcomers gives Tennessee a more balanced offensive approach, a strategy Harper loves to use. And its effects showed in game.
Eleven different Lady Vols scored, compared to six players from Western Kentucky. Harper was able to use her bench effectively, rotate players and keep them fresh, all while Tennessee was still able to blow past WKU in a game that Rennia Davis only scored ten points.
Second quarter surge
After the first quarter, The Lady Vols played to just a 17-13 lead. Whether it was a combination of rust from nine months off or nerves for the first game of the year, Tennessee came out of the gate slowly.
The Lady Vols shot six-of-14 in field goals and did not have good ball control. They had six turnovers in the first quarter alone, and just seven for the rest of the game. During the break, Harper reminded her team to slow down and just play.
“Hopefully moving forward, we don’t have that tentativeness,” Harper said. “We need to be pretty aggressive. I think that’s who we are by nature. That’s when we’re at our best, playing a little bit more downhill. I thought we were trying to figure things out, make sure everything was going to be okay in that first quarter. And finally we just let loose and play. And that’s what I told them in the time out. ‘We just got to play. We just let go and play.’ And I thought they did a much better job of that.”
Her message resonated with the team. The Lady Vols outscored WKU 21-7 in the second quarter and never looked back. They made good decisions and played with confidence, and outscored the Hilltoppers 70-34 in the last three quarters.
Tennessee was the beneficiary of several important runs, including a 12-0 stretch to open the second quarter. The Lady Vols also had a 15-3 run to close the third quarter, thanks to seven points from freshman Destiny Salary and six from the junior Kasiyahna Kushkituah.
Improving turnovers
An area of Tennessee’s game that was a bit of a struggle for the team last season was turnovers. Their tendency to turn the ball over created opportunities for the other team to capitalize on. Harper preached better ball handling all preseason, and it paid off today.
Walker, the transfer from Western Michigan, was crucial to Tennessee’s success in limiting turnovers. She came to Rocky Top with experience at the point guard position, a position Tennessee has struggled at recently, and was able to control the ball from the one spot. Walker had just one turnover on the day.
“I think it’s imperative that you’ve got players that are not turning the ball over,” Harper said. “You’ve got players that are distributing, finding the open man, making good decisions, managing the team. I think that’s important. (Walker’s) done a good job of that.”
Not only did the Lady Vols not turn the ball over, but they were also able to capitalize off WKU’s mistakes. Tennessee scored 23 points of Western Kentucky turnover, while the Hilltoppers did not score a point off a Tennessee mistake.
“Obviously, the points off turnovers, that was not an area we were great at last year,” Harper said. “So to be able to convert those was really good to see.”
Up Next
Tennessee’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, in a home matchup against ETSU. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Thompson-Boling Arena and will be available for streaming on SECN+.