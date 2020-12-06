The Tennessee women’s basketball team lost a close game to West Virginia Sunday afternoon, 79-73. Tennessee fell to 2-1 on the season, while the Mountaineers improved to 4-0.
The Lady Vols were behind for most of the day, but rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter before allowing West Virginia to tie and eventually win in overtime.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s loss.
Burrell leads the scoring, Davis slumps
For the third straight game, junior Rae Burrell led Tennessee’s offense. Playing 36 minutes, she totaled 18 points with six assists and two rebounds.
Burrell was especially clutch in the fourth quarter. She guided Tennessee’s fourth quarter rally, which saw the Lady Vols take a five-point lead over West Virginia after trailing by six points. Burrell scored nine points in the final quarter, including going seven-of-eight on free throws.
Her performance was much needed, as Tennessee’s star, senior Rennia Davis, turned in her worst performance of the early season. Davis led the team in minutes, playing 41, but scored just eight points.
Davis went four-of-19 on her field goal attempts, including going zero-of-five on three pointers and missing both of her free throw attempts.
“I do think they were physical with (Davis), and were definitely keying in on her,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “However, when we go back and watch, she had a lot of really good looks. She had some jumpers that Rennia can make that were contested. But she had a lot of open shots that she just didn’t make.”
Harper remained confident that it was just a bad day at the office for Davis. The second-year head coach has plenty of reason to believe the senior guard can bounce back from a rough game and contribute going forward.
And paired with Burrell’s stellar start to the season, it gives Tennessee fans plenty of optimism. If Burrell continues to produce at a high level, and Davis returns to her old form, the Lady Vols would have a formidable backcourt duo.
Second chances
One of the reasons Tennessee was able to stay competitive in the game was their ability to rebound and score points on second chances.
The Lady Vols totaled 56 rebounds in the contest, with graduate transfer Keyen Green leading the team with nine of them.
Not only did Tennessee get 24 offensive rebounds, it was able to capitalize off the extra opportunities. The Lady Vols scored 23 second chance points, far greater than the six West Virginia scored.
“It gave us a chance to win, along with the defense in the fourth quarter,” Harper said. “Getting offensive boards was crucial for us having a chance to win that game. And we’ve talked about that a lot. Again, really proud of our team and the effort we had on the board. That was effort, that was all effort. I’m proud of that. So walking out of here to that, we feel pretty good about that’s who we are. I think our team will as well.”
The Lady Vols also took advantage of West Virginia’s mistakes, amassing 34 defensive rebounds. Tennessee’s defense was a major part of its fourth quarter rally. The Lady Vols went on a 10-0 run spanning four minutes in which they took the lead thanks to six defensive stops and rebounds.
Learning from mistakes
This loss is an especially tough one for the Lady Vols. They played competitive, tough basketball, and had an opportunity to win. Tennessee had the lead late in the fourth quarter, and it looked like they might hold on to win it.
The small mistakes on Tennessee’s part started to mount up, and the Mountaineers stormed from five-points down to tie the score in the final minute of regulation.
In the final minute, the Lady Vols missed a layup, turned the ball over and sophomore Tamari Key fouled out.
These mistakes loomed large not just in the fourth quarter, but for most of the game. Tennessee missed a fair number of open shots and easy layups. They turned the ball over too much, and allowed West Virginia to score 19 points off UT turnovers.
“We just have to focus. Obviously, we practice these kinds of things in practice,” Green said. “But to transfer it, we just have to focus. You have to settle down, get your feet right, so we’re not walking, and just go up strong.”
Despite the mistakes, Harper was adamant that this game would be an excellent learning experience for her team. The Lady Vols have some tough matchups in their near future, at Texas and then the start of SEC play, and will need to clean up the small mistakes to stay competitive.
“I hope it gives them confidence to trust their defense,” Harper said. “And understand if we make defense a priority, we can really rely on that. Still trying to clean up those turnovers, take care of the basketball, give ourselves an opportunity. I like seeing the competitiveness, I like what I was hearing in the huddle. I like the fact that they hung in there and gave themselves a chance to win.”
Up next
Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for a recently added contest against Furman on Thursday, Dec. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SECN+.