Tennessee women’s basketball was down by as much as 20 points in the top-10 showdown on Saturday afternoon, but the Lady Vols crawled their way back in the second half, and were trending towards another come from behind win.
In the end, Stanford held on 74-63 to hand the Lady Vols their first loss of the season.
Here are three takeaways.
Lady Vols lose rebound battle
Saturday was a day of firsts for the Lady Vols, but not in a good way.
It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Vols, and it was also the first time they lost the rebound battle through 10 games.
Heading into the top-10 contest, the Lady Vols had been averaging 50 boards a game – tops in the nation – and allowing only 32.7 rebounds a game. On Saturday, Tennessee snagged only 43 boards compared to Stanford’s 52.
Stanford is the rare team that is actually taller than Tennessee – all five starters stand at 6-feet-0 tall or taller.
Haley Jones led the way for the Cardinal, grabbing a game-high 19 rebounds.
Jordan Horston led Tennessee in rebounds with 12.
Stanford is one of the few teams, if not the only team in the country that poses a threat to the Lady Vols size wise. Tennessee can only learn from this game, and pick it back up against ETSU.
Key a non-factor
Tamari Key has been a huge contributing factor to Tennessee being undefeated, but only when she can stay on the floor.
Early in the season, Key had trouble staying on the court due to foul trouble, and that was the case once again on Saturday.
The Tennessee center only logged 4 minutes in the first half after she picked up 2 quick fouls. She finished the game only playing 15 minutes – her lowest since the Southern Illinois game when she tallied 13 minutes.
Key snapped her consecutive double-double streak, after only putting up a point and grabbing 5 boards.
The Lady Vols need Key on the floor at all times. No one else on the roster is as tall or poses a threat downlow on defense for the Lady Vols.
Free throws come back to bite
A storyline in this young season has been the lack of production from the free throw line for the Lady Vols.
For the Lady Vols, however, the poor free throw shooting had yet to cost them a chance at winning. That narrative changed on Saturday.
Tennessee finished the game shooting 16-for-29, 55.2% from the charity strike. The Lady Vols don’t have a problem getting to line, it's making them.
In the last game, it was thought that Tennessee was turning a corner shooting from the charity strike, after shooting 21-of-29.
On the opposite side, Stanford only missed 3 free throws, finishing the game going 21-for-24.
Free throws are not the only reason the Lady Vols lost the game, but it is a contributing factor. Tennessee lost the game by 11 and missed 13 free throws.
It is not expected that the Lady Vols should make all of their free throws, but even if they make 10 more or miss 3 like Stanford, it is potentially a far closer game when it is all said and done.