The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat Arkansas in a thrilling 86-83 overtime finish.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ 18th come from behind victory this season.
Don’t call it a comeback
Tennessee trailed Arkansas by as much as 13 points and never led until the 7:46 mark in the fourth period. The Lady Vols, however, did not quit, and they slowly turned that 13-point deficit into a lead with just under five minutes remaining.
"It was big for us. We went into the game already knowing that we had to bounce back,” junior guard Jordan Horston said. “We couldn't sit and dwell on the past, because if we did that, then we would not have learned our lesson. I feel like everyone was locked in and brought great energy. We locked in towards the end, and got stops, made big shots.”
The game came down to free throws, with Tamari Key shooting 8-for-9 behind the line. Arkansas had several calls to go its way as Arkansas’ leading scorer Amber Ramirez hit the last 2 free throws to tie the game with six seconds left in regulation.
The additional five minutes of overtime was good enough for Tennessee, as Rae Burrell hit a clutch 3-pointer and a key layup to extend the Lady Vols’ lead to five. Arkansas quickly tied it up, and the game came down to one more free throw from Horston.
Tennessee’s come from behind win was a testament to the identity of this team, as Arkansas lead for nearly 30 minutes of the game.
"It was all about toughness and grit,” senior guard Rae Burrell said. “Arkansas was playing tough, but we had to play tougher. It was the little things that brought us back. Every play mattered. We made smart decisions.”
Tennessee’s three
Horston, Burrell and Key were supposed to be the leaders of a deep Lady Vols team at the beginning of the season.
Burrell, however, suffered an injury in the first game of the season, and the Lady Vols’ roles changed.
Since coming back from injury, Burrell’s role has grown with each game along with the likes of Key and Horston.
All three of them delivered during Monday’s win.
Burrell hit several clutch shots, including a few threes, to keep her team in contention. Key was consistent behind the line as well as in the paint, where she was a menace to opposing shots with 4 blocks. Horston stepped up to make plays, hitting late free throws to keep Tennessee ahead in the final possessions.
"I think this is their normal progression, and this is what we expected from them,” Harper said. “They're very talented, but they've gotten better every single year and even throughout the years, and that's part of what we need to do here as a program. Players don't want to just come and be where they're at; they want to continue to get better, and those two, as good as they were when they got here, have improved over their time.”
Paint it orange
Tennessee’s and Arkansas’ stat sheets were similar in the end. The difference that separated Tennessee Monday night was something it has relied on all season — paint presence.
The Lady Vols had 38 points in the paint and 27 second chance points, while holding the Razorbacks to 28 points in the paint and 6 second-chance points. Tennessee’s paint presence culminated in a dominant effort on the glass, out-rebounding Arkansas 60-40.
Freshman Sara Puckett made a statement Monday as she recorded her first collegiate double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
"Rebounds were the main thing,” Puckett said. “That's what we kind of drilled this week in practice since the Auburn game. I just really focused on boxing out the best I could and going after every rebound I could. That's what they were telling me, and what I was truly focused on during the game.”
Horston also recorded 11 rebounds of her own to notch her 10th double-double of the season.
Much of Tennessee’s success this season has come in games where it has established a post presence. This game was no different, and Tennessee’s guards stepped up and contributed as well.
"I think our guards stepped up. Obviously, Horston with 11, Puckett comes in with 10, Walker with 8, and Burrell with 8.” Harper said. “To me, our guards made up the majority of the difference. We're proud of them and we've worked on it.”