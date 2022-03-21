March is full of extraordinary basketball moments and Monday night was an instant classic between the Lady Vols and Belmont.
The Lady Vols jumped out to a 14-point lead in the third quarter before the Bruins stormed all the way back to take the lead.
Both teams went back and forth, but Belmont held the lead in crunch time until Sara Puckett hit the shot of her life to take the lead with 18 seconds remaining in the contest.
The Lady Vols would never relinquish the lead, and won by final score of 70-67 to keep dancing into the Sweet Sixteen.
“I am super excited to be playing more basketball with this team,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Hats off to Belmont. That is one heck of a team. We knew it, we all knew it coming in. We knew they were going to fight for 40 minutes. I’m just so happy, so happy for this group. Really proud of them.”
Here are the takeaways from Tennessee's memorable showdown.
Dye stays on a tear
When the postseason rolls around, Alexus Dye turns into a different animal and she was at it again this evening.
Coming into the Round of 32, Dye had been averaging 20.0 points per game on 57.8% shooting from the floor and grabbed 11.7 rebounds per game. Her regular season averages coming into postseason play were only 8.7 points per game while shooting 41.7% from the floor and grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game.
Monday night, Dye notched her fourth straight double-double, dropping 20 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor and hauled in 11 boards.
“Snoop (Dye) is really good at basketball,” Tamari Key said. “It's no surprise to us that she’s just been playing her butt off. She has won rings every year that she's played basketball. This is the year for us. She's come on this team and she has the winner’s mentality and she works really hard. We’re glad that she's one our team.”
Sara Bucketts
March is about creating a “one shining moment” and Monday night Sara Puckett cemented her legacy in March lore.
Pucketts “one shining moment” came in the fourth quarter with 18 seconds left and the Lady Vols trailing by two points.
Rae Burrell drove to the hole and the defense collapsed in on her leaving the freshman wide open in the corner, leading to a basketball player’s dream.
Puckett drained the go-ahead corner-three to give the Lady Vols a lead that they never relinquished.
Before the shot, Puckett went up for a rebound but hit the floor hard and left the game, before coming back and stepping up when the Lady Vols needed her in the dire moments of the contest.
“I knew it was going to be crazy with the crazy atmosphere,” Puckett said. “Going through it, if I was open in the corner, the ball was coming to me and I knew I was going to knock down the shot. I knew everyone on the bench and everyone on that court had every ounce of confidence in me. As soon as I got it, I knew what I was going to do with it.”
Puckett had a similar moment during the season opener against Southern Illinois, where she hit a go-ahead corner three to give the Lady Vols the lead in the fourth quarter, and it prepared her for this moment Monday.
“I was very ready,” Puckett said. “Just because I knew my teammates had all that confidence in me so that just made me feel so free out there to do the gift that God gave me to do. That’s to shoot the basketball.”
After the game, Puckett had a heartfelt moment with her father where she went into the stands to embrace him after the buzzer sounded, and she credits him with getting her started in her basketball career.
“Just to see my dad, he was in tears and I just had to go over there,” Puckett said. “He’s the one that got me into basketball and to be able to share that moment with him was just amazing.”
Dancing into the Sweet Sixteen
For the first time since 2016, the Lady Vols will be playing in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet Sixteen.
“I think it's really important that the presence Tennessee has is in the Sweet Sixteen,” coach Harper said. “I think it is important for our program. They get to talk about us for another week. That’s a good thing. Also think it's good for what we’re doing here. It’s great for us to continue to take steps forward. It’s where we need to be. We don’t take it for granted. A lot of really talented teams are not going to be there this year. Just glad we’re one of them”
This team has battled through injury after injury, and more adversity after another, but still found a way to be considered one of the best 16 teams remaining in women’s basketball.
For a program so rich in history with Final Fours and Championships, to be able to reach the Sweet 16 with this team is something Harper will cherish.
“When you really have to fight for something, when it doesn't come easy, it makes it more special,” coach Harper said. “They have fought, gone through adversity and hung together. They’ve done everything that we’ve asked them to do and I just wanted so bad for them to get rewarded with more basketball."
"They're excited and they should be because this has been an amazing journey. They’ve said it all year that this is a special team and this team can do some special things in March. Here we are.”