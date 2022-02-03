In Tennessee’s two losses heading into Florida, it took one of the best teams in the nation, Stanford, down to the wire, and was a few minutes away from completing a huge comeback in the other.
Thursday’s 84-59 loss to Florida was different, however. There was no comeback, there was no big run to get ahead. The Lady Vols were never really in it.
Being a top-10 team in the country, the Lady Vols have a target on their back and teams are bringing their best every night. Tennessee did not respond to the pressure Thursday.
“We’ve earned that right, for teams to play at their best and I have to give credit to Florida,” Jordan Walker said. “We just have to expect it.”
Tennessee played what will probably be considered its worst game of the season, failing to convert on offense and struggling to get a hold on defense.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s blowout loss.
Defensive struggles continue
After holding the majority of its opponents to less than 60 points through the first 19 games, Tennessee has allowed 70+ points in its last three, two of those being losses.
“It was really our defense,” Walker said. “Usually, we’re able to make a comeback, make a run and it starts on our defensive end and tonight we weren’t able to get that done.”
Part of that is a result of Florida’s hot night from the field, shooting 53%, but the other part was Tennessee’s lack of protection around the rim.
Lady Vols’ center Tamari Key, a player known for her ability to deny any shot taken near the basket, recorded 0 blocks on Thursday. Her usual aggressiveness and willingness to go after the ball wasn’t there and it allowed for easier shots close to the basket.
Tennessee also failed to wrangle Florida guard Kiara Smith, who had her way with the Lady Vols defense, putting up 25 points.
The Lady Vols are still adjusting to a defense without Keyen Green, who tore her ACL last week, and that is a probable reason for its defensive struggles recently.
Offense can’t ignite
A big part of the Lady Vols’ game is making big runs, usually in the second quarter, to give themselves some distance from their opponent.
Those runs often come from one player getting hot and her teammates feeding off of her, but the Lady Vols never had that Thursday.
Tennessee’s scoring high Thursday was Alexus Dye’s 10 points. Jordan Horston, a double-digit scorer night in and night out, had 5. Walker, another player known to get hot, had 8 on an inefficient 2-of-7.
The Lady Vols also failed to take care of the ball, a feat that is becoming a trend in losses. Tennessee had 18 turnovers, which the Gators capitalized on, scoring 26 points off of turnovers.
“I feel like right now we need to focus on just taking care of the ball and making sure we’re making good passes,” Walker said.
Sluggish play slows down Lady Vols
The word for the night for Tennessee was sluggish.
The Lady Vols were slow to make rotations, careless with passes and looked lifeless at times. A big reason for Tennessee’s tired look could have been a tough overtime game on Monday, but head coach Kellie Harper believes her team was never able to adjust to Florida’s intensity.
“This was a game that I don’t know if we were ever in,” Harper said. “Florida came in and punched us in the nose and I don’t know if we ever responded.”