The Tennessee Lady Vols (23-10, 13-3 SEC) got their revenge on the LSU Tigers (28-2, 13-3 SEC) with a 69-67 win Saturday night to secure a bid to the SEC Tournament Championship game.
Tennessee had its highs and lows, but one thing was for certain, the Lady Vols wanted it more.
In a story of grit, perseverance, and determination, here were the biggest takeaways from Tennessee’s semifinal victory and first ranked win over LSU.
Tennessee’s trio takes down Tigers
Tennessee’s offense was led by the unstoppable force that is Rickea Jackson, Jordan Horston and Jillian Hollingshead yet again.
After setting an SEC Tournament-record 34 points in Friday’s matchup against the Kentucky, Jackson returned to the court to show Lady Vol Nation she has more up her sleeve. Jackson’s dynamic performance from the floor, sinking shots with quick layups and slick step-back jumpers, proved to be too much to handle for LSU’s defense.
“Rickea is smooth and she plays that mid-game as well as anyone,” coach Kellie Harper said. “She can extend you behind the 3-point line, she can post you up but, boy, that mid-range is her sweet spot. She can work there from inside out or outside in and it's pretty -- it's really pretty when she is shooting those jumpers."
Jackson stuffed Tennessee’s stat lines with an incredible double-double performance of a game-high 26 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks, finishing the night with her eighth straight 20 plus point game. Jackson continues to be a threat for the Lady Vols on both sides of the ball, locking in when the game and tournament seedings are on the line.
Horston has hit her tournament groove, turning up the heat for Tennessee from the top of the key on offense down to the defensive glass. Horston backed Jackson on the scoreboard, posting her eight double-double of the season with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Horston and Jackson’s combined quick ball movement and precise play-making solidify the duo as the best in the country.
“It's tournament time so you gotta turn it into another gear,” Horston said. “We didn't want to go home. I knew everyone on that bench and in the game was locked in. This is a different type of discipline that we had to have going toward the end of the game and just fight and toughness, like just figuring out how to get a stop, figuring out how to get an O board, even when they box you out.”
Hollingshead showed up ready to lay every ounce of her blood sweat and tears on the court. Hollingshead has proved countless times she can handle the intense physical demands of SEC-conference play, and she stood tall for Tennessee Saturday night in the face of one of the most proficient offenses in women’s basketball.
“We just knew this was in her,” Jackson said. “She was definitely our X-factor tonight. She is versatile, can do a little bit of everything, so proud of her. Her toughness, she is so young, playing at such a high level against a ranked team, that's nothing that you just come across, so big shout out to her.”
Hollingshead was a key to Tennessee’s paint play, running the boards downlow with 11 points and two rebounds. The sophomore’s fearless game play in the face of any opponent she meets continues to prove vital for Tennessee’s offensive success.
The Lady Vols gave their all for Tennessee
After pulling off the second-largest comeback in SEC tournament history, the Lady Vols proved they deserve to be in the championship more than anyone else. Down by 17 early on, and trailing 40-26 at half, many counted Tennessee out before the third quarter began.
Although the first half had not gone their way, coach Kellie Harper fired up her team to storm out of the tunnel and outscore the Tigers 21-11 in the third quarter. After dishing out 13 turnovers for 11 points of the turn in the first half, the Lady Vols regained their footing to force nine opponent turnovers for 12 points in crunch time.
“I really asked them to dig deep and think about what they wanted,” Harper said. “Halftime was not a rah-rah. It was not a yell-at-you speech. It was basically, okay, here is what we're going to have to do to get back in. We have to be tough. When you are playing off your emotions, that's high and low and high and low and we were pretty consistent. That's really been the team this year, they have not been too high or too low. They just come back, and what's next? Obviously extremely proud of them.”
The Lady Vols were also fighting from behind until midway through fourth quarter, punching in 22 points over a Tigers’ 16 in the final quarter to level the ground at 56-56 with 6:30 left on the clock. Tennessee locked in their fate with their first lead of the game with 5:06 left in the game.
Despite a lackluster first half performance, Tennessee remained focused to complete one of the greatest underdog comeback victories in SEC tournament history.
Project free throw carries the Lady Vols to another victory
Following an incredible 92% shooting day from the free throw in Friday’s victory over the Wildcats, the Lady Vols jumped right back to the line Saturday night to take down the Tigers.
Tennessee had an incredible 25 free throw attempts in Saturday’s matchup compared to a mere nine attempts from the Tigers. Jackson led the Lady Vols from the charity line yet again, sinking a nearly perfect 8-9 shots. Tess Darby, Horston and Hollingshead also stepped up for Tennessee, shooting 4-5, 3-4 and 3-3 respectively.
Capitalizing on opponent mistakes has been key to Tennessee’s success, especially with free points when needed most.
Coming off an exhilarating win over the Tigers, the Lady Vols head into the SEC Tournament Championship to square off with the No. 1 Gamecocks, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
“It felt good getting a ranked win,” Jackson said. “Of course any team would want to get a ranked win, but overcoming adversity early on in the season, our strength of schedule. That's been our motto all year, overcoming adversity, and I'm just so proud of our team. We were bending but we didn't break. That's what matters.”
