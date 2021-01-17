The No. 23 Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated Alabama 82-56 Sunday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The Lady Vols improved to 9-2 (3-1 SEC), while the Crimson Tide fell to 11-2 (4-2 SEC).
After falling at home on Thursday to Georgia, Tennessee bounced back with a much-needed win over a very good Alabama team. The Lady Vols were led in offense by senior Rennia Davis, who scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, on her way to her 34th career double-double.
Tennessee also received double digit scoring from junior Rae Burrell and sophomores Tamari Key and Jordan Horston, finishing with 17, 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win.
Second quarter surge
The two teams played a back-and-forth first quarter to a 16-16 tie, capped off by a Horston three pointer under a minute to tie the game. Davis had five points in the first, leading Tennessee’s balanced offensive attack. The Lady Vols, however, pulled away in the second and never looked back.
Tennessee outscored Alabama 26-7 in the second quarter, the 21-point margin was the most it has outscored any opponent in a quarter all season. Fueled by a 19-0 run, the Lady Vols stretched their lead to as much as 19 points in the second frame, shooting field goals at 68.8 percent (11-16), while holding Alabama to just 18.2 (2-11) percent on field goals.
“I was really proud of our defense,” head coach Kellie Harper said on the second quarter defense. “I thought our players were locked in. I thought the communication was good. In the first half, they’re in front our bench, so I could hear it. They were talking to each other, they were anticipating what was next, I really excited to hear that.”
The Lady Vols also took care of the basketball in the second quarter. Just three days after committing 24 turnovers against Georgia, they obviously cleaned up their act and had just one turnover in the second (twelve on the day). The Crimson Tide lost the ball five times in the quarter, and Tennessee turned that into seven points.
Horston vs. Alabama
As great a player as the guard Horston normally is, for whatever reason, she dials up her performance against Alabama. A year ago, as a freshman, Horston helped Tennessee fend off Alabama with 19-points, eight rebounds, four assists and four block efforts.
This season, the Columbus, Ohio native continued her success versus the Crimson Tide, with 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. She hit 60% of her field goals (6-10) and went 2-3 on three point tries, including a trey to tie the game in the first quarter.
For all the energy and confidence she brings every game, it’s easy to forget she is just a sophomore. Horston is third on the team’s scoring, averaging 9.5 ppg., first on the team with 4.0 apg and fifth with 4.1 rbg.
“I think Jordan, what I’ve been really proud about her,” Harper said. “She’s starting to really understand how to get everybody on the same page, and what we’re looking for, and where some holes are. So I think her growth has been exciting too.”
Tennessee’s size
Stop me if you have heard this before. Tennessee’s dominance in the paint won the game. It’s been the Lady Vols’ tried and true formula for wins this season. Given the size and length Tennessee has on its sideline, it’s a strategy Harper will keep using all year.
As they have done in what seems like every game this season, the Lady Vols outscored their opponent in points in the paint, this afternoon it was by a 44-30 margin, accounting for 53.7% of their scoring on the day.
The sophomore Key, who has grown to be quite the player for Tennessee, turned in another great performance, 15 points and seven rebounds. The Lady Vols kept feeding Key underneath the goal, where her 6-foot-5 frame towered over Alabama’s defense.
“(Key) missed a few bunnies tonight to start the game, a few easy buckets,” Harper said. “And she didn’t get knocked down. It did not do a dent to her confidence. She just kept staying aggressive, and I thought that was huge growth for her, as a young player. Just really getting better and better.”
Senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah, who has thrived in recent playing time, saw 21 minutes of action as well. She scored just two points but also turned in three rebound and two assists.
The Lady Vols’ size up front, along with the rebounding efforts of Davis, allowed them to outrebound Alabama 42-33, grabbing as many defensive boards as the Crimson Tide had all afternoon. Taking away chances from Alabama combined with the nine offensive rebounds, Tennessee had created a good recipe for success.
The Lady Vols +15.6 rebound margin is fifth in the nation, and though second chance points from today’s game were mostly even (UT led 9-8), Tennessee will continue to suffocate its opponents by outrebounding them.
“I think that getting the ball inside was obviously to our advantage tonight,” Davis said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of that, in particular after that first quarter. I thought we were able to expose some of their weaknesses on defense.”
As a part of the Hall of Fame Revival Series/ “We Back Pat Week,” Tennessee will host No. 4 UConn Thursday, Jan. 21, from Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.