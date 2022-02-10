Mizzou had hopes of an upset Thursday night in Knoxville, but the No. 13 Lady Vols had other ideas sending the Tigers back to Columbia with a 76-62 defeat.
“This is really good for us for a lot of reasons,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “That’s a good basketball team that has some big wins and even some losses that were close to some really good teams. We knew we had a challenge in front us on our defensive end in particular. I thought we rose to that challenge.”
Here are the takeaways from the Lady Vols 20th win of the season.
Defensive dominance returns
The defense has been the staple for Tennessee the majority of the season, but in the last four games it has been lackluster at best.
Thursday night, the defense went back to its roots and stifled the Tigers on that end of the court. The Lady Vols held Missouri to 39.1% from the floor and 36.8% from the three-point line.
Tennessee put this game out of reach in the third quarter, when its defense put Mizzou’s offense on lockdown.
UT held the Tigers to only 6 points in the quarter, holding them scoreless for almost 8 minutes in the period. Missouri finished the quarter shooting 316.7% from the floor and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Tamari Key returned to her normal self, tallying 7 blocks on the night – the seventh time she has recorded that many this season. In the previous four games, Key picked up 8 blocks combined.
“For me it’s not all about scoring,” Key said. “Everyone had a really good game today. Snoop and Jordan hit some clutch shots for us. As long as I continue to do what I do on defense, get stops and as long as I play my role and protect the paint I’m satisfied.”
Balanced scoring attack
In the previous four games, the offensive output had been minimal and unbalanced.
Jordan Horston was the only player to have success versus UConn. Against Mizzou, numerous Lady Vols contributed to the victory.
Horton recorded her fourth 20-point performance in the last five games and her seventh this season, with 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the floor. The guard racked up her team leading 11th double-double of the season, grabbing 13 boards.
“Put our foot on their necks and play our game,” Hortson said regarding the mentality coming out of halftime. “Everything was just flowing for us. We were very positive and we went into the game with the right mindset to get better and bounce back”
Tess Darby carded her fourth game this season in double-figures, finishing the game with 12 points on 4 three-pointers.
“My role on the team is to knock down big shots,” Darby said. “So whenever I am knocking down those big shots, it opens up for everyone. Even if I am not the one getting the shot, just spacing on the floor creastes for others.”
Alexus Dye picked up two early fouls in the first quarter and didn’t play the remainder of the half. She woke up in the third quarter, tallying all 11 of her points in the period on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor.
“When Snoop (Dye) is playing well, that’s good for us,” Horston said. “She’s a spark. She can do so many things for us. I’m proud of her. We gotta keep her in that right mindset because she's a dog, she’s a beast. She’s gotta have confidence in herself because we got confidence in her.”
Rae Burrell was the fourth Lady Vol to conclude the game in double-figures. Her 11 point performance was the sixth time in eight games this season she has tallied double-digits.
There’s no place like home
Tennessee has been reeling since losing Keyen Green, playing three out of the last four games away from home and losing all three of those road affairs.
The Lady Vols were in desperate need of a win and Thompson-Boling Arena provided that comfort to propel them to a victory. With the win over Missouri, the Lady Vols are now 12-1 at home.
Green also returned to the sideline after having knee surgery, and provided a boost for Harper and her squad.
“The team respects her so much,” Harper said. “I heard her voice a couple of times and I thought ‘Oh that’s soothing.’ They need to hear her and having her there is really good.”
“They also understood that, okay we can do this as well. It was a tough week, but they didn’t panic and we understand there’s going to be highs and lows and you just gotta ride it and move on. I was proud of our team being able to do that.”