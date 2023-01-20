The Lady Vols extended their seven-game win streak to eight with a dominant 74-56 win over Florida for the second time this season. Tennessee remains undefeated in SEC play, standing at 7-0.
Tennessee was borderline flawless on both offensive and defensive executions Thursday night in Thompson-Boling, but here are the three biggest takeaways from this essential conference win.
Tennessee gave their all in honor of Pat Summit
Pat Summit served as the head coach of the Lady Vols for a total of 38 seasons (1952-2016), finishing her time in Knoxville with an incredible 1,098-208 record. Summit became the winningest coach in NCAA history in 2009, solidifying her legacy as the only coach to ever achieve 1,000 victories at the time.
Summit tragically lost her life to Alzheimers, but Thompson-Boling glowed in purple on Thursday in her remembrance for the 10th annual celebration of the Pat Summitt Foundation game. Tennessee showcased their ‘We Back Pat’ uniforms, carefully stitched with purple accents, against Florida Thursday night. The uniforms featured a purple ‘T’ on the shorts of the players, aling with ‘Summit’ on the back of every jersey in place of the players’ names, and ‘We back Pat’ stitched on the waistline.
“I am so grateful and thankful the SEC started the initiative,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I am thankful for many reasons, one being the fight that Pat started with her foundation. We want to bring awareness and want the [Pat Summitt Foundation] to thrive. Another being I was a player here, it is just one more way to keep her legacy alive.”
Ball control was pivotal for Lady Vols
In their matchup of the season, Tennessee surrendered 23 turnovers to a hungry Florida defense. The tables were turned Thursday, as the Lady Vols forced 16 turnovers which they converted into 18 points. In contrast, Tennessee only had six turnovers that were turned into four points off turnovers.
Jordan Horston was a terror to Florida on both sides of the ball Thursday night, as her quick speed and advanced game IQ proved to be an impossible challenge for the Gators. Horston finished the game with her fifth double-double of the season, scoring 14 points, a team-high 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals.
“That’s who she is,” Harper said. “Jordan Horston impacts the game. Period. It doesn’t have to be scoring, she can do it in so many ways. She guarded well, she rebounded well, she found ways to score, she’s just so productive. Obviously, the things that show up on the stat sheet, because she’s a stat stuffer, but also the intangibles.”
Tennessee dominated the glass per usual, securing 46 rebounds. Drawing in 18 offensive rebounds, the Lady Volunteers secured their win with 20 second chance points.
Rickea Jackson set the stage for Tennessee success, pulling in five offensive rebounds of her own, paired with an incredible all-around performance. With eight points scored in the third quarter alone, Jackson was an extremely pivotal factor in the Lady Vols’ second half turn around. Jackson finished the night with a game-high 16 points in tandem with seven rebounds and one steal.
Gators took the first bite, but the Lady Vols fought back
Tennessee was under a cold spell to open the game, shooting just 4-of-23 from the field, and going on a three minute 0-for-11 drought at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Vols talked a bit of magic in their team huddle and quickly turned that cold spell into a 9-0 run to kick off the second quarter, holding the Gators scoreless for over four minutes.
Jasmine Powell found herself hopping to the locker room after taking a powerful charge in the second quarter. After settling down, Powell returned to the court full of energy in the third quarter, determined to lead Tennessee to victory. Powell contributed nine points with two rebounds and four assists to the Lady Vols’ statline.
The Lady Vols never turned back after the half, breaking out to another 9-0 run over 1:24, and holding the Gators without a field goal for another three minutes. After a 6-0 run, followed by a 12-2 run and another run of 8-0, Tennessee’s victory had been solidified.
“Creating those scoring droughts for the opponent is critical,” Harper said. “You never know when you’re going to be on the flip side of that. To start the first quarter, that was us… It’s how you extend your lead, it gives you an opportunity and some margin for error on the offensive end.”
The Lady Volunteers splash into another game of SEC play Sunday at 3 p.m. as they take on the Missouri Tigers at the Mizzou Arena.
