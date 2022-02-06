The No. 7 ranked Lady Vols faltered in Hartford on Sunday, losing for the third time in the last four games and the second-straight time by double-digits.
“We wanted to compete better than we were able to do,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We had some effort, but we had too many breakdowns. Defensively we weren't focused, and offensively we just missed too many shots.”
Here are the takeaways from the Lady Vols' 75-56 defeat at the hands of the Huskies.
Third-quarter collapse
At halftime, the Lady Vols were in striking distance, only trailing by 7 points despite not performing well in the first half.
Even facing a deficit, the Lady Vols have proven time and time again the ability to fight back and pick up the victory. Sunday was not one of those instances.
“We started the half 0-for-6 and they started the half 5-for-5 and that’ll turn it pretty quick,” Harper said. “We had some breakdowns early there defensively and offensively during that stretch, I don’t think we were getting a lot of ball movement, didn't have great spacing, and probably took tough shots down that stretch as well.”
This game got out of hand in the third quarter, as the Huskies extended their lead to 26 at one point in the frame.
Tennessee struggled from the floor for most of the afternoon in Hartford, but especially in the third period.
The UConn defense stifled the Lady Vols' attack, holding UT to shoot 2-for-28 from the floor (11%) and 1-for-3 from three (33%). Tennessee scored 6 of their 11 points in the quarter from the free line, making all six attempts.
On the other end, the Lady Vols defense could not contain the UConn offense in the third quarter.
The Huskies finished the third period shooting 8-for-11 from the floor (73%) and going perfect from beyond the arc, making all four attempts.
The Lady Vols were outscored in the quarter 23-11.
Horston shines
The lone Lady Vol who came to play on Sunday was guard Jordan Hortson.
Horston was one of the two players to finish double-figures. She accounted for nearly half of the points scored by Tennessee on Sunday, dropping 26 on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor.
Horston was automatic from the free-throw line, making 10 of her 11 shots. The junior guard also led the team in rebounds (8) and assists (3).
Without the effort from Horston, this game would have been far more lopsided.
Lady Vols end long week 1-2
The Lady Vols entered the week reeling after the loss to Auburn, needing to regain their confidence.
It took an overtime effort to come back to defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday night.
On Thursday, Tennessee headed to Gainesville with a matchup with the Florida Gators looking to pick up another SEC win. It was evident UT had some lingering effects from the overtime affair on Monday night.
The Lady Vols fell 84-59 at the hands of the Gators.
The Lady Vols then traveled once again, this time up north to Hartford, Connecticut to take on the Huskies.
After suffering their largest loss since the 2019-20 season, Tennessee was poised to have a much better outing on Sunday. UConn had other ideas.
Connecticut handed the Lady Vols their second straight defeat by double-digits, winning the historic rivalry matchup 75-56.
The Lady Vols last three losses have been by a combined 53 points.
After having their best start since 2007-08 and being projected as number one seed in the NCAA tournament, the Lady Vols have lost three of their last four.
The short week UT was on did not help the matter, but the team can only learn heading into the final stretch of this season.
“The biggest thing for us is we have to go back to our Georgia game when we lost Keyen Green and we have just not recovered from that yet,” Harper said. “Right now the team is still searching. We aren’t getting her back so we have to be able to step up. Be mature. We have to tweak some things schematically. We’ve got to be able to find confidence in what we are doing.”
“We’ve got to be able to find confidence in what we are doing. That right now is the biggest drop-off for us in the last two weeks.”