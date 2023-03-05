Tennessee was in pursuit of its 18th SEC conference title Sunday afternoon, but fell short of the title with a 74-58 loss to undefeated No. 1 South Carolina.
After an upset over LSU Saturday night, the Lady Vols paraded to their first SEC Championship appearance since 2015.
As Tennessee wraps up an exciting weekend in Greenville, here are the three biggest takeaways from the SEC title game.
Jackson and Horston set the tone for the Lady Vols
After setting a SEC tournament record for single game points Friday night, Rickea Jackson returned to the floor with confidence, dominating the field both in and beyond the arch for the Lady Vols.
Jackson fell just short of locking in her ninth straight game with 20 plus points, posting 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one block for Tennessee. Not only was Jackson a terror to guard from inside the driving line, but she proved to be a deep threat too, shooting 3-4 from beyond the arch.
Jackson’s right hand woman Jordan Horston had an impressive performance for Tennessee both offensively and defensively as well. Horston kicked off a critical 8-2 run for the Lady Vols right before the half, closing the Gamecocks lead to just 6 points.
Horston scored the first six points of that vital Tennessee run, dominating the paint aswell as capitalizing on put back shots doubling down on numerous second chance point opportunities. Horston wrapped up the night with a team-high 19 points in addition to nine rebounds, three assists and one steal.
“We always knew we had it in us,” Horston said. “Everybody else didn't know that, but we knew, and we still know. This fight ain't over. Like I said, I'm not holding my head on this loss. That's the number one team in the country and we were hanging with them. Once we clean up what we need to clean up, we can beat them, like I said, but we are happy being the underdogs. It's okay.”
Although the Lady Vols fell just short of a championship win, Horston and Jackson left Greenville on a high note, leaving their continuing legacies on the floor.
Dry spells hinder Tennessee’s offensive production
Scoring droughts have been a prevelant concern for the Lady Vols offense all weekend. After being able to work their way back against Kentucky and completing the second-largest comeback in SEC tournament history against LSU, the dry spell curse came back to bite Tennessee against South Carolina.
“We were definitely low in the tank,” Harper said. “I thought we were probably low in the tank in part of the first half as well. One thing we kept doing was asking our team just to keep fighting, keep digging in. You could see it a little bit. Some of their shots, some of their getting up and down the floor was a little slower. I think the mental and emotional fatigue is as heavy as the physical.”
South Carolina kicked off the first run of the game with a 7-0 run in the second quarter that quickly turned into a 12-0 run and 4:20 Tennessee scoring drought. Horston was luckily able to drag the Lady Vols out of their rut with a 8-2 run headed into the half.
Typically a third quarter team, Tennessee was smacked with even worse dry spells in the start of the second half. After a back to back jumper and three from Jackson, Tennessee could not make any shots fall, getting stuck in a six minute field goal drought minutes into the start of the third quarter.
After getting one shot up, the Lady Vols fell into another rut, allowing a quick 7-0 run for the Gamecocks over a mere one minute. In tandem with a damaging South Carolina run, the Lady Vols fell flat, shooting 0-11 in a three and a half minute scoring drought.
“That's obviously tough,” Harper said. “We shot the ball less than 20% there in that third quarter. First off, they're not going to let you have easy shots. They're just not going to give you easy looks, so you're going to have to work and it's going to be tough already, and probably just a little bit short.”
South Carolina’s six point lead at half turned into a 13 point (55-42) deficit for the Lady Vols by the end of the third. In the hunt for a desperate last minute comeback, the Lady Vols were stunted again with a 3:36 scoring drought and 2-0 Gamecock run to wrap up the last minutes of regulation.
Momentum slipped away from Tennessee in the second half
The Lady Vols seemed to be doing the impossible in the first half, holding their own in the field, shooting 48.3% (14-29) versus 57.7% (15-26) for the Gamecocks. Tennessee also stood tall in the paint, holding an advantage on the glass, out rebounding South Carolina until 7:42 in the fourth quarter. Stanford was the only team to out rebound South Carolina this season, making this feat a little too good to be true.
After losing the rebound battle 30-29 halfway through the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols solidified their fate even further, handing over 11 offensive rebounds and 13 second chance points to the Gamecocks in the second half of game play.
“I thought they were battling, battling on the boards, and I told them to keep hanging in there on the boards, keep battling,” Harper said. “We gave up obviously too many there in the second half, but the try was there, the effort was there. I think for us just trying to recover from that poor shooting percentage was really tough.”
Many Lady Vols came into the matchup with positive momentum from Saturday night’s exhilarating win, but lost their steam as the game went on. Horston dominated the first half for Tennessee, posting 14 points. Horston’s efficiency droppped after the half, scoring zero points in the third quarter, and a mere five in the fourth.
Jackson made way for Tennessee in the second half, scoring seven of the Lady Vols 11 third quarter points. Jackson fell flat in the fourth quarter push however, only posting three points and two rebounds.
“It just builds our confidence,” Jackson said. “The things that we have to work on and continue to get better at, but also like for us to even make it this far says a lot about our mental toughness. This tournament is tough. Our bodies hurt, our mentals are tired, but we had a hard fight and I feel like we were relentless.”
With a much needed spring break week of rest ahead for the Lady Vols, they will now wait for NCAA tournament rankings to be released before their next matchup is determined.
“Tenacious,” Horston said. “That's our word. You know, we never quit. We're gonna have a long fight. I believe in this team, no matter what. We keep that effort, we keep that toughness, and work on the little things we need to fix, we're gonna have a long ride, so I'm not worried.”
