The Lady Vols kicked off their 2022-2023 season with a tough 87-75 loss to the Buckeyes in Value City Arena.
Most Turnovers in Kellie Harper Era
The lack of ball control on Tennessee’s offense stirred up trouble from the first half of Tuesday’s matchup. The Lady Vols held onto a 41-33 lead headed into halftime. Ohio State scored 14 of their 33 points on turnover conversions.
Ohio State progressively applied pressure to the Lady Vols and burst off to a lead for the first time all game late in the third quarter. Tennessee responded with just 34 points compared to the Buckeye’s 54 in the second half of the matchup.
The fourth quarter dug Tennessee a deeper hole, finishing with 29 turnovers for the night, the highest number of turnovers in Kellie Harper coaching history.
The Buckeyes' press on the Tennessee offense scored them 37 points on turnovers by the end of the night.
Foul Trouble All Around
Tennessee’s star post Tamari Key was the first Lady Vol to find herself in foul trouble, picking up two fouls in the first two minutes of the game.
Tennessee was called for 28 fouls on the night. Three Lady Vols finished with four plus fouls, Jordan Walker (5), Jordan Horston (4), and Rickea Jackson (4).
Fighting Through Adversity as a Team
Tuesday night was a tough way to start Tennessee’s season, but leaders emerged on the court in times of adversity.
Jordan Horston returned to her hometown of Columbus to boast her first double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds, along with four assists. Horston proved she is still Tennessee’s ‘it’ factor and will return as the Lady Vols’ most valuable player.
Senior point guard Jasmine Powell had an explosive performance against the Buckeye’s defense, posting 19 points and three assists in her regular season debut. Powell’s strong presence at the top of the key took pressure off of an underwhelming night for Tennessee in the paint.
