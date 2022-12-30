Tennessee opened SEC play on Thursday night in Gainesville with a 77-67 win over the Gators.
Rickea Jackson led the way for Tennessee. The transfer from Mississippi State finished the game with 28 points in almost 26 minutes.
“This is a really good win for us. It was a tough win to get,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Obviously, Florida is physical, and they’re aggressive, and they battle. We knew it was going to be a 40-minute game. I’m just really proud of our team.”
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ victory over Florida.
Tennessee needs Jackson on the floor
Jackson has been on and off the court for Tennessee due to “coach’s decision.” Her performance on Thursday is evidence of why she needs to be on the court for the Lady Vols.
Against Florida, Jackson put in almost 26 minutes coming off the bench. During that 26 minutes, Jackson went 10-13 and dropped 28 points.
It seems like Jackson is happy with her current role on the team.
“Whatever they need (from) me, I’ll do it,” Jackson said in a post game radio interview. “I feel like that is true, when I come in, I do have fresh legs. I get to see what the other players are doing. So, it’s like you watch from the bench, you get a heads up a little bit. So, when you go in, you know what to do.”
She definitely knew what to do on Thursday. She also picked up nine rebounds for Tennessee against Florida. Jackson shot 8-9 from the charity stripe, becoming seemingly unstoppable when she drove on Florida.
For the Lady Vols to have success during the gauntlet of SEC play, they will need Jackson to play to her full potential every night.
Halftime adjustments
The Lady Vols have consistently come out of halftime and went on runs in the third quarter. On Thursday, Tennessee came out of halftime on a 7-0 run.
More importantly, Florida didn’t score in the first five minutes of the second half.
Turnovers plagued Tennessee in Gainesville last year, and it seemed we were in for a repeat of that through the first quarter. The Lady Vols had 10 turnovers by the end of the first quarter.
Florida had picked up 16 points off of 14 first-half Tennessee turnovers. The Lady Vols ended the game with 23 turnovers. Tennessee’s defense and work on the glass kept them in the game despite the turnovers.
Tennessee held Florida to 40.7% from the field, and the Lady Vols outrebounded the Gators 45-27.
Harper contributes a lot of the turnover issues to excitement in the first quarter.
“I think a lot of it was settling in,” Harper said. “After the first quarter, I thought we settled in a little bit better. We took care of the ball in the second quarter much better. We were able to get some good looks there.”
The first win of a ‘new season.’
Horston called conference play a “new season” on Tuesday. The SEC schedule allows the Lady Vols to put the rough non-conference schedule behind them and build on a clean slate.
For a team hunting for a tournament spot, the win on Thursday is a great step for Tennessee. Any win in the SEC is tough, and the road doesn’t get any easier for Lady Vols this season.
Tennessee also exercised some demons from the rout a season ago in Gainesville. With that out of the way, the Lady Vols look ahead to Alabama coming to Thompson-Boling Arena on New Year’s day.
The first win is probably the hardest, but Tennessee toughed it out on Thursday.
“You want to set the tone of who you’re going to be, and every game matters in this league,” Harper said. “Every game is a big game. You want to try to find some momentum. For our team and where we are, I loved our toughness tonight and finding a way to get that win. It was important to them, they’re happy right now. They’re really happy. They know it’s a big deal, wins are hard to come by in the SEC."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.