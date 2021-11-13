The Tennessee women’s basketball team struggled all night to find points and turned the ball over periodically, but it came out of Orlando with a 49-41 victory over Central Florida in its first road test of the season.
Although the Lady Vols had their share of difficulties, they had enough bright spots to find a way to win.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ second win of the season.
Offensive woes continue
In the season opener on Wednesday night, the Lady Vols shot poorly from the floor, especially from three-point land. They were unable to sink a three until the fourth quarter and finished the game 2-for-15 from behind the arc.
On Friday, the Lady Vols made a three much sooner in the first quarter, but could only muster 2 more three-pointers than in their season opener, with Friday night’s final tally a measly 4-of-15.
Their field goal percentage was not much better, as they shot below 40% from the floor, on 18-of-53 shooting.
A major concern in the early stages of the season has been Tennessee’s free throw shooting. It was more of the same on Friday, as the Lady Vols shot just 56% from the charity stripe. As a team, they are shooting 56% from the line through the exhibition and the two regular season games.
Tennessee did have some surges on offense, as it closed the first half on a massive 13-2 run that extended to its largest lead of the game, 26-14.
Turnover frenzy
Going into Friday’s game, both teams combined had only 23 turnovers through one game this season. Each side surpassed that total in Friday night’s affair.
They combined for 52 turnovers, as Tennessee had 28 and UCF had 24.
It was a struggle to keep possession consistently. Once one team would get some momentum, a turnover immediately halted that.
Neither team could truly capitalize on the turnovers, combining for 44 points off of turnovers. Tennessee had 20, while the Knights had 24.
The Lady Vols had plenty of chances to pull away in this game, but the turnovers killed any chance of that coming to fruition.
Horston shines in season debut
The Lady Vols were without junior guard Jordan Horston in the season opener due to an undisclosed injury. In the first major road test of the season, Tennessee was once again hampered with injury, as leading scorer Rae Burrell was out, after suffering a leg injury in the opener.
Tennessee was in dire need of someone to step up and fill the hole left by Burrell. That hole was filled by Horston.
In her season debut, she led the team in scoring and in rebounding. She was the only Lady Vol with double-digit stats in both categories, dropping 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting, draining one three-pointer and hauling in 11 boards.
Horston also tallied a steal, a block and dished out 3 assists over the course of the game.