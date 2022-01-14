The fifth-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers traveled 200 miles west against in-state and conference opponent Vanderbilt. The Commodores’ last home loss was on Nov 12 against MTSU, bringing forth a seven-game win streak at home.
The Lady Vols ended that streak, defeating the Commodores 65-51 in Nashville.
“I’m proud of our team. When you get a win, it’s a good one. When you want it to look pretty but it’s not always pretty. At the end, I’m proud of our team for making enough plays to give ourselves a win,” said head coach Kellie Harper.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ victory.
Finding Rhythm
Three big names for Tennessee scored in double figures. Jordan Horston was all about finding her groove after sitting out the first few SEC games, Tamari Key did what she wanted and had a hard time being stopped and Rae Burrell looked to slowly but surely get back to creating shots.
Horston picked up her third straight double-double – her eighth of the season – finishing the game with 16 points, 5 assists and 13 boards. She was a menace on defense with 4 blocks and 3 steals.
“I don’t like missing games; I don’t like missing practices at all. I just come out and do what I’m supposed to do. I just play basketball, support my teammates, and try and get a W,” Horston said.
Key continues to be a key piece for the Lady Vols. After scoring 10 points and a block, she has moved into UT's single season top 10 records for the third-straight time in her career for blocks.
Burrell had her best game since returning from injury. While she is working her way back into the starting rotation, she’s quickly finding her rhythm. She finished with 11 points- shooting just 2-for-4 from the field with 7 free throws.
“It’s good for us just knowing for her to be able to get back into the swing of things and get back feeling good and feeling like Rae Burrell,” said Key. “It’s good for us as a team to see that and good for her- she’s only going to keep growing every single game and we are really excited for her.”
“Right now Rae’s strength is scoring, and when she comes in she is a threat and teams have to prepare for her; that hopefully opens it up for everybody else.”
Turnovers continue to plague Lady Vols
Vanderbilt has had its moments this season with forcing and giving up turnovers. Tennessee has struggled with giving up the ball and that continued Thursday night.
The Commodores forced Tennessee into 18 turnovers while only giving up eight of their own. In their last five games, UT has averaged 17.8 turnovers.
UT had 9 turnovers in the first half, with five happening in the second quarter. The second half went the same way, with 6 turnovers happening in the fourth quarter.
“Winning is the end goal for us. I know the second half wasn’t as pretty as we’d liked it to be, but we won. We don’t take those for granted, especially getting a win away. We don’t take those for granted,” Key said.
The persisting issue with the turnovers, as previously mentioned, comes from the primary ballhandlers- Horston, Walker and Miles.
The trio of guards accounted for 10 of the 18 turnovers during the contest.
The other observation is that the turnovers occur in periods where a break occurs, and teams slow down. Going into halftime and in the final 10 minutes of play can be problematic areas for teams who take their foot off the gas. While that’s typically understood due to many TO’s coming from players off the bench, Tennessee’s trio average over 20 minutes of play apiece.
“They got after us. We needed to calm down and take care of the ball.” said Horston. “They did a good job of turning the ball over. They are a good team, and we know what we have to do for the next time.”
Defensive Dominance
Tennessee’s identity is dominating the glass, and they are consistent with it. The nation’s No. 1 rebounding team snagged 50 rebounds Thursday night. It’s the 10th time this season and third time in SEC play where they have recorded that many boards.
UT held Vanderbilt to just 26.7 percent shooting Thursday night, well below their season average of 42%. The Lady Vols have kept each of the 17 opponents at or below 36%.
“We are not a low turnover team this year, we’ll have a few too many in games. We know we have to rely on our defense,” Harper said. “That’s where we win games- we win games with our defense and our board play. Tonight, we held them under 27 percent field goal shooting, and I think that’s where you can see the difference of the game,”
“For us, we have to hang our hat on something that we can control. We feel like we can control the boards and the defensive efforts. We have to find ways to get better at handling the basketball.”