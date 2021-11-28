Tennessee women’s basketball capped off its week in Las Vegas, throttling Oklahoma State 80-55 to finish the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout 2-0.
Here are the takeaways from the game versus the Cowgirls.
Paint dominance
Early in the season, Tennessee has made it known it wants to live and die through the paint, and it was more of the same on Saturday.
The Lady Vols dominated the glass, out rebounding the Cowgirls 52-26. Fourteen of those boards were offensive and the other 38 were defensive.
Points in the paint were key for Lady Vols once again, as they scored almost half of their points in paint, finishing with 32. They also racked up 21 second chance points off of offensive rebounds.
Tamari Key led the way upfront for the Big Orange, nabbing 12 boards, 2 blocks and 12 points.
Jordan Horston racked up the second most rebounds on the team with 9, followed by Alexus Dye with 8.
Tennessee is now 6-0 on the season, and also 6-0 on the season in the rebounding battle.
Balanced attack
On Saturday, it wasn’t just a one woman wrecking crew like in previous games for the Lady Vols, instead it was an offensive display from the whole team.
Four Lady Vols turned in double-digit performances in the final game of the Shootout. Horston led the way with 17 points, followed by Key with 12 and Dye and Sara Puckett each dropped 11 points, respectively.
Not only did four players score double figures, 11 of the 12 active players scored at least one point over the course of the game.
Head coach Kellie Harper also got her best performance from her bench unit on Saturday. The bench combined to score close to half of Tennessee’s point total at 80, finishing as a unit with 30. Puckett led all bench players with 11, next was Kaiya Wynn with 8 and Keyen Green with 7.
Stifling defense
Defense has been the calling card during this young season for the Lady Vols, and the Cowgirls got a taste of it on Saturday.
Tennessee would hold Oklahoma State to just 30.9%, shooting 21-of-68 from the floor, and 2-of-21 from three point range.
Oklahoma State’s top scorer, Lauren Fields, did score 12 points, but not efficiently. She finished the game 5-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 0-of-5 from three.
The Lady Vols dominated the second quarter, holding the Cowboys to below double figures in the quarter, only scoring 9 total points compared to Tennessee’s 26. In the quarter, Oklahoma State shot 4-for-18 from the floor and 0-for-6 from downtown.
The Cowboys did not have a bunch of turnovers, only 8, but they were unable to find any open looks, thanks to the stellar defense played by the Big Orange.