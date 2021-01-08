The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated No. 13 Arkansas, 88-73 to open up SEC play. The Lady Vols are now 7-1 overall, with a 1-0 conference record, while the Razorbacks drop to 10-3 on the season and 1-2 in the SEC.
"It's great to come out there after being off for a week and going out there to see that we've still got it as a team,” Tennessee forward Rennia Davis said. “It's just being able to get right back in it, especially a team like Arkansas who gets up and down so much. It's being able to push through it and push through an adverse week like we just had. It's great for our confidence going into the rest of the season getting our first (SEC) win."
Here are three takeaways.
One-Two-Punch
Davis and Rae Burrell scored 52 of Tennessee’s 88 points in Thursday night’s win. Davis recorded her 33rd career double-double after dropping 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while adding five assists and two steals. The senior passed the 1,500-point mark to total 1,512 career points, passing Daedra Charles (1,495), Michelle Snow (1,497), Gwen Jackson (1,508), and Bashaara Graves (1,509) to move into 20th place on Tennessee’s all-time scoring list. She also joined the 800-rebound club to become the 19th Lady Vol to reach that milestone.
Burrell tallied 26 points on 61% shooting. She also recorded five boards, one assist and two steals. The junior is averaging 17.8 points 3.1 rebounds, and a 50% shooting on the season.
"It's just finding [Davis], and then her just crashing the boards, as well as me also crashing the boards,” Burrell said. “Like you said, we just complement each other without even having to try because we are just playing hard for the team."
Bench backup
Tennessee didn’t just find success through its starting five, its bench showed what they could do against a top team in the nation.
Kasiyahna Kushkituah led the bench-unit for Tennessee. The senior big scored 11 points on five-of-eight shooting, while also snatching six rebounds.
"I think we just needed to get her back in the groove and back playing like she did early on this fall – and doing it in a game and feeling confident to do it in games,” coach Kellie Harper said. “I think the last couple of games, she's had some really good opportunities to score. We felt good about it. We've been really pushing her in practice, trying to get her to find those opportunities and score. I'm excited. Probably for the first time in two years, I thought down the stretch, she wanted the basketball. That matters. When you want the ball down there and you're confident, I think it matters. It gives your teammates confidence."
Jordan Walker made her presence known in multiple facets. She dropped seven points, recorded five boards and assisted on three baskets. Destiny Salary was the other bench player to score for the Lady Vols. She finished the night with three points, two rebounds and two assists.
All three of those players made major contributions in their combined 57 minutes of play. They also out-scored Arkansas’ bench, 21-0.
Little Things, Big Difference
Tennessee found success tonight in-part to their ability to do the little things correctly. The Lady Vols outrebounded the Razorbacks 49-36, which led to them winning the points-in-the-paint-battle, 52-20.
The Lady Vols continued their season-long success of finding the open teammate. They assisted on 21 shots, compared to just 10 by Arkansas. Tennessee also kept care of the basketball as they turned the ball over just 11 times while picking the defender's pockets seven times, which helped lead to 13 points off of turnovers, for the Lady Vols.
Up next
Tennessee has a trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face-off against LSU on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.