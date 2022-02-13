The Lady Vols entered Sunday’s contest against the Commodores on a seven-game home winning streak and left Thompson-Boling Arena on an eight-game winning streak.

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt handily, sending the Commodores back to the state capital with a 66-52 defeat.

“I’m proud of our team today,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought we hung tough against a very gritty Vanderbilt team. They play so hard and they don’t make things easy, that's for sure. Overall I’m really proud of our team, 19 assists, we held them to 52 points and I think we did some good things.”

Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ win over in-state rival Vanderbilt.

Size conquers

Heading into the matchup, Vanderbilt had a huge height disadvantage against the Lady Vols.

Only three of their players are above six feet tall while the rest are below six feet tall - their tallest player reaches 6-foot-3.

This played into the Lady Vols’ favor all afternoon.

Rebounding has been the strength of the Lady Vols all season and they were at it again on Sunday, out rebounding the Commodores 48-29. Thanks to 10 offensive boards, UT finished with 13 second-chance points

UT doubled the Commodores paint scoring production, 32-16 and recorded 3 blocks during the bout.

“She was very proud of us,” Rae Burrell said. “I think they might’ve outrebounded us last game so she made that a point. We try to always out rebound our opponents.”

“We take a lot of pride in that and we practice that a lot,” Sara Puckett said.

Bench provides spark

At times this season, the bench for the Lady Vols has come in during certain situations and provided clutch baskets in crunch time.

Keyen Green has normally been that spark off the bench, but since her injury, the bench has been in need of a new spark. This afternoon, that came from Rae Burrell.

Burrell has been in and out of the starting lineup since her knee injury, but she may have found her home off the bench.

The senior guard was second on the team with 15 points on 5-of-13 from the floor, making all four of her free throw attempts. She also finished the game with 4 boards, a block and an assist.

“The rotation is really helping the rotation just with getting some sparks off the bench,” Burrell said. “Me and Sara, we come in and try to bring as much energy as we can. Just by getting on the boards, being aggressive.”

Puckett also added to that spark, dropping 8 points, on 3-of-8 shooting from the floor and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. She also finished second on the team with 7 rebounds.

“We just continue to play what’s being played out there,” Puckett said. “We just bring momentum ourselves and we bring it to the team and hopefully continue to keep playing hard.”

Harper has the utmost confidence in her players off the bench.

“Either one of those players, they’re going to make plays if they start, or they’re going to make plays if they come off the bench,” Harper said. “For what we are doing and for our rotations it really helps us to be able to bring them off the bench. It doesn’t really change their role at all. They’re still two really talented go-to players who can make a lot of plays for our team. It’s just more comfortable when we’re trying to substitute people in and out having those two come off the bench.”

Tests ahead

The Lady Vols have needed these last two wins desperately.

UT came into last Thursday’s matchup against Missouri reeling, losing three out of their last four, in dire need of a victory.

Tennessee took care of business against the Tigers, 76-62, and carried the momentum into the rivalry Sunday afternoon versus Vandy, defeating them 66-52.

This week, the Lady Vols are back on the road, on a three-game road losing streak.

The Big Orange heads to Tuscaloosa Thursday night for a matchup versus Alabama before hitting the road again to battle against the best team in the country, South Carolina.

The Lady Vols are proud of this win, but they know the momentum needs to keep on moving.

“It’s always a good feeling when we get a win,” Jordan Horston said. “We take every game like one game at a time, so whoever our next opponents we focus in on them. I’m just really proud of everybody. We had a great bounce back win in our last game. Momentum is still moving in the right direction.”