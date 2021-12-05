Tennessee women’s basketball was down as much as 7 points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Vols stormed back to conquer Virginia Tech 64-58 Sunday afternoon in Virginia.
Here are three takeaways from the come-from-behind victory.
Comeback queens
Early in the season, the Lady Vols have faced deficits numerous times, especially in the second half. Most teams would give in, but not the Lady Vols.
Tennessee has mounted comebacks versus Southern Illinois, USF, Texas and now Virginia Tech. In all four of those games, the comeback was led by the stifling defense, especially in the second half.
The Lady Vols held the Hokies to 35% shooting in the second half, only allowing 33 points.
Virginia Tech was in the lead for 22 minutes, including its largest margin of lead at 7 points.
The offense was also a major contributor to the comeback in the fourth quarter.
The Big Orange scored 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting. A 14-3 run over the final 5:38 in the fourth quarter put away the Hokies to lift the Lady Vols to their eighth victory of the season.
Lady Vols win paint battle
Heading into the matchup versus the Hokies, the biggest storyline is how the Lady Vols would fare in the paint versus center Elizabeth Kitely.
Kitley is a 6-foot-6 junior, the same size as UT’s Tamari Key, and was averaging a team-leading 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds a game.
This was the toughest contest thus far this season for the Tennessee bigs, and they stepped up mightily.
Key and her fellow teammates bottled up Kitely with ease. She finished the game with a season-low 4 points, on a dreadful 1-of-12 shooting from the floor.
Key won the matchup versus the Hokie. She recorded her fifth double-double of the season, dropping 11 points and nabbed 12 boards. She also added 5 blocks, moving her career total to 191.
Tennessee dominated the rebounding battle and points in the paint versus Virginia Tech. UT more than doubled VT’s total points in the paint, 38-12, and outrebounded the Hokies 45-29.
The Lady Vols live and die by excellent post play, and Sunday afternoon was evident of that.
New game, different Lady Vol leading the charge
This season, the Lady Vols have been without their bonafide leader and best player Rae Burrell.
Tennessee has looked for someone to fill the void left by Burrell each game, and lately it has been Jordan Horston.
Horston, however, has not been herself these last two games, but Harper and company just turn to someone else to lead the Lady Vols to victory. Sunday was headlined by two players.
Jordan Walker posted her highest point total as a Lady Vol, scoring a team-high 17 points.
She was efficient from the floor, shooting 6-of-10, including draining 4 threes on 4 attempts. Walker also grabbed 7 boards and dished out 5 assists.
Freshman Sara Pucket has already had huge moments in her young career in the Orange and White, and Sunday was just another one for the highlight reel.
Pucket was virtually a walking bucket in the paint, tallying a career-high 15 points, on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. She also picked up 4 rebounds and a block.
Give all the credit to Harper and her team. This squad is deep, and is a force to be reckoned with all season long.