Senior Day, Mickey Dearstone’s last home game, and a shot at the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament headlined Sunday’s matchup in Thompson-Boling Arena.
LSU jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first half, before the Lady Vols stormed back to cut the lead down all the way to two points. Ultimately, the Lady Vols couldn’t prevail and they fell to the Tigers, 57-54.
"It's not how you draw up the last game of the regular season,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “It's not how you want your Senior Day to end. I thought to start the game we were a little bit on our heels. We gave up 22 points in that first quarter, and looking back, that's where the difference of the game was.”
“During that first quarter, at the same time, we couldn't keep pace; we couldn't find the bottom of the basket at all. I'm proud of our team for continuing to fight. We played hard, gave ourselves a chance at the end, for sure. This is one of those games that you've got to be better for 40 minutes, and we just weren't able to do that to start the game."
Here are the takeaways from the physical matchup on Sunday.
Poor shooting early puts Lady Vols in a bind
The Lady Vols at times this season have struggled mightily on the offensive end. Sunday was another disappointing outing from the offense.
Immediately following the tip, UT was unable to get in a rhythm, finishing the first quarter with 10 points on 3-of-17 shooting from the floor.
Tennessee’s inefficiency to shoot put them in a massive hole early, going down as much as 18 in the first half.
"I think that's the most frustrating part, because we understand and we see how hard that we played in the third quarter,” Tamari Key said. They (LSU) had eight points, versus the first quarter when they had 22. It is just disappointing on our behalf, how we came out in the first 20 minutes."
"So, just knowing that we had the fight in us. We can't play on our heels, and we can't always come back and try to dig ourselves out of the hole last minute. We've got to come out ready off the tip.”
The Lady Vols picked it up in the second half, closing the game on a 13-1 run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead down to two points, but it was too little too late.
Moving forward, Tennessee cannot start out postseason games like today, or else they will be sent home.
Lady Vols lose rebounding battle
It seems to be a common theme in Lady Vols contests, when they lose the rebounding affair, UT loses the game.
This is now the fourth time the Lady Vols have lost the rebounding battle, and UT has lost every game.
Sunday, LSU had 47 rebounds compared to the Lady Vols’ 41.
"I think our biggest takeaway, as a team, from this is that we can't keep losing in similar ways, because once we lose (now), we go home,” Key said. So, I think for us, just moving forward, it's remembering this feeling. Like, it sucks. So, like we said in the locker room, whenever feel like we don't have enough energy or we can't go get the rebound and just little things like that, we just have to remember what it feels like to not finish the way we wanted to."
Gearing up for the postseason
With the loss on Sunday, the Lady Vols clinched the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Tennessee will not take the court until Friday night thanks to the double-bye from being a top-four seed.
The new season officially starts Friday for the Lady Vols, and Harper knows each team has a clean slate.
"I think when you hit postseason, there's a renewal of energy,” Harper said. “I think that's for every coach in the country. When they play their last game, the new record is 0-0, clean slate. It's not 100% accurate because everything you've learned has built you to this point. There's an excitement around tournament time, and if you don't enjoy that, and you don't love the tournament, this is not the sport for you, because it's that's what we do.”
“It's a buildup. We're a tournament sport. Everything you're doing is part of the journey. You can't just fast forward through the tournament, this is part of it. This is a big piece. The tournament, whether it's the SEC Tournament or the NCAA Tournament, it's a big piece of what we're doing."