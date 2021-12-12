Tennessee defeated Georgia State 84-60 Sunday afternoon to continue its undefeated season, now sitting at 9-0 on the year.
The Lady Vols’ dominant win came behind some big individual performances on both ends of the floor.
The win gives Tennessee some positive momentum heading into its biggest matchup of the season thus far against No. 4 Stanford next week.
“We tried to clean some things up throughout the game, make some adjustments,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We tried to get some people that maybe weren’t playing well, we tried to get them some extended minutes to feel good about what they were doing.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win over Georgia State.
Freshmen show out
Five Lady Vols were in double figures on Sunday, and two of whom were freshmen.
Freshman forward Sara Puckett put up 12 points on 4-6 shooting. Puckett’s performance Sunday was her second game in a row scoring double digits. Puckett also nabbed 8 rebounds and dished out 2 assists.
“I think our freshmen have provided us good minutes,” Harper said. “Players like Sara Puckett, you know Sara’s not playing like a freshman. She carries herself a little different.”
Freshman guard Brookylnn Miles had a breakout game with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Miles’s performance on Sunday was a career high.
“Brooklynn is a high energy player,” Harper said. “She really sets the tone for us defensively when she’s on the court. Right now she’s playing with great poise and pretty good court awareness and good confidence. I love the way she has progressed and where she’s at right now.”
Miles is used to putting up big minutes as one of Tennessee’s primary ball handlers, but Sunday was the first time she put up more than just a couple points.
Freshman forward Karoline Striplin also had a strong performance, putting up 7 points and pulling in 7 offensive rebounds.
“Karoline Striplin has been getting some good minutes as of late and I think that’s good for us,” Harper said. “One of the things we tell our players is that at any point in any game, you may be called on.”
Frontcourt dominates
Tennessee is used to getting most of its offensive production from its guard play – namely Jordan Horston, Rae Burrell and Jordan Walker. The past few games have seen the frontcourt step up and Sunday was no different.
Center Tamari Key continued her dominant junior year on Sunday with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 19 minutes of play.
Key was an efficient 6-10 from the field and 4-6 from the stripe.
Keyen Green also had a big performance Sunday, with 14 points on 4-7 from the field and 6-8 from the free throw line. Green also pulled in 7 rebounds.
Free throw shooting improves
Tennessee’s biggest struggle this season has been its free throw shooting, as the Lady Vols have shot just under 60% on the season.
That number increased Sunday. Tennessee shot 11-15 from the free throw line, a number that the Lady Vols would love to increase, but are happy to see growth in.
The Lady Vols still have a long way to go in terms of free throw shooting, but any improvement is a positive sign for Tennessee.