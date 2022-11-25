Thompson-Boling arena erupted Friday night as the No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers dominated the Colorado Buffaloes 69-51.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win.
Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson bring the heat
Preseason All-SEC First Team guard Jordan Horston lived up to the preseason hype tonight, scoring a season-high 23 points. Horston was unstoppable on both sides of the court for the Lady Vols, securing eight rebounds, dishing four assists and sneaking four steals.
Rickea Jackson received preseason honors, scoring a spot on the All-SEC First Team alongside Horston.
Jackson and Horston have become quite a dynamic duo for the Lady Volunteers, combining for 43 points in Friday night’s matchup against Colorado. Jackson scored 20 points along with six rebounds and four steals.
“It’s best when we know we can hit any shot we want and get the ball into whoever we need to get the ball into,” Jackson said. “It just helps a lot to feed off of each other’s energy. We know at the end of the day this team needs us and needs our spirit and physical abilities.”
Tennessee stood tall and locked down the paint
Rebounding has been a consistent indicator of the Lady Vols’ success this season, and with the win Friday in tandem without rebounding the Buffaloes 38-33, the paint continues to be a battle for the Lady Vols. Tennessee scored 30 of their 69 points in the paint and shot 14-20 from the free throw line.
“The talk has been right,” coach Harper said. “The focus is where it needs to be in terms of ‘hey we do need to get better on the boards’ ‘we do need to do a better job defensively’ and they’re working towards that.”
The Lady Vols took strides of improvement, but still have a ways to go
There were highs and lows for Tennessee during Friday night’s win. The Lady Vols brought a spark of energy yet to be seen this season, and held a lead for all 40 minutes of regulation.
On the other hand, there is still room for improvement in the Lady Vols’ play. Tennessee shot slightly under 50% from the field, making 26 of 56 attempts. Two areas continue to be an avid struggle for the Lady Vols. Tennessee had 20 personal fouls and handed over 22 turnovers.
“The game got a little ugly at times, but that’s okay,” Harper said. “You still have to win those games… I’m glad we get to move on and learn from the win.”
No. 23 Tennessee will continue its home stretch in Thompson-Boling on Sunday afternoon against Eastern Kentucky.
