Jasmine Powell dove for the loose ball, throwing it up to Sara Puckett, who then tipped it to a wide-open Rickea Jackson streaking down the court. Jackson finished the play and put the nail in the coffin for Ole Miss.
The play sealed up a 65-51 win for the Lady Vols over Ole Miss in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night, bouncing back from a two-game skid that saw losses to UConn and LSU.
Ole Miss, who prides itself on defense, held the Lady Vols to just 36% from the field and 16% from beyond the arc.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “Obviously, Ole Miss prides themselves on their defense so we knew we were going to have to really work on that end of the court. Proud of our team.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s win over the Rebels.
Jordan Walker shines again
Coming off a 19-point game in Baton Rouge, the sixth-year guard led in a different category on Thursday. Rebounds.
At 5-foot-8, Walker led Tennessee by grabbing eight rebounds against Ole Miss with half coming on the offensive end.
“She is not as tall as everybody but she plays so big,” fellow guard Horston said. “She has the biggest heart. She’s not going to back down no matter how tall you are. She does all the little stuff for us, everyone needs a JoJo (Walker) on their team.”
At LSU on Monday, Walker led the way with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals before fouling out.
As the Lady Vols are in the midst of their toughest stretch in the SEC, Walker’s hot streak could not come at a better time. The only thing holding Walker back is foul trouble which led to some extra rotations on Thursday night.
“Jordan Walker was awesome,” Harper said. “I need to say that. She set the tone and she was fantastic.”
The team goes as Horston goes
Horston has solidified herself as one of the leaders, and best players on Harper’s squad.
Against LSU on Monday, Horston shot 5-16 from the field and finished with 11 points. Against Ole Miss, she bounced back shooting 8-18 and leading the way with 20 points.
“She’s just a balanced player that can do so much,” Harper said.
On top of her offensive performance, Horston also had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
Despite Horston consistently leading the Lady Vols, she has been snubbed from virtually every player of the year award. Some players may use that as motivation, or others may get in their own heads. For Horston, all she cares about is winning.
“She didn’t know what I was talking about,” Harper said when she told Horston she didn’t make any national award lists. “She’s not worried about that. She’s a team player, she really is. She loves her team. She wants to win, bottom line.”
Offensive rebounding
Ole Miss and Tennessee came into Thursday neck in neck in terms of rebounding. The Lady Vols outrebounded Ole Miss 42-40.
The biggest discrepancy came on the offensive boards where the Lady Vols grabbed 19 to Ole Miss’ 12.
Ole Miss knew they had to win the battle on the boards to have a shot against Tennessee.
“The end,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said in response to seeing the Lady Vols’ rebounding stats. “Tonight was just a tale of toughness, I thought we got out-toughed.”
Tennessee capitalized on the offensive rebounds, scoring 17 second-chance points. Without those points, Thursday could’ve been a much different story.
“They were giving us the inside positioning,” post Jillian Hollingshead said. “It was tough, but just going in there hard (was the key). Just really trying for my team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.