No. 5 Tennessee defeated UMass 74-65 on Thursday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee led for most of the game Thursday, but could never seem to break away from the Minutewomen. Tennessee finished the night shooting 42% from the field compared to UMass’ 31%.
Jordon Horston went down for the Lady Vols early in the second quarter holding her left leg. She did not return to the court for the rest of the game and her status is unknown.
“I’m proud of our team for finding a way to win,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We obviously have a lot of things to work on, and we’ve got to continue to make headway each and every day to be the best team we can possibly be.”
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ win.
Rebounds
Any basketball coach will tell you games are won and lost on the boards. Tennessee won the game on Thursday but lost the rebounding battle 49-45.
Even more staggering, UMass came down with 22 offensive rebounds.
“We missed a couple of key box outs,” forward Tamari Key said. “That’s a stat that obviously stinks for us because nobody out-rebounds Tennessee usually. It’s something that we’ll look forward to getting better at.”
UMass was able to get 16 second-chance points, thanks to their work on the offensive glass.
The Minutewomen took many shots from behind the arc, pulling 30 threes on Thursday. The long shots created long rebounds that the Lady Vols struggled to pull down.
Rebounds were a concern for Harper preseason, citing that as the Lady Vols’ biggest weakness.
“Tonight (rebounding) was an issue on both ends of the court,” Harper said. “I felt like our offensive board play was where we were lacking, but obviously tonight I felt like it was on both ends of the court. Defensively, they were shooting long shots, we weren’t being disciplined with our box-outs, they were going over our heads, and they were out hustling us for those boards. That’s a concern, we have to have better habits.”
Rickea Jackson bounces back
Rickea Jackson – in her Lady Vol debut – had a tough night on Tuesday against Ohio State. Jackson bounced back on Thursday.
The transfer from Mississippi State stepped up in Horston’s absence – leading the Lady Vols offensively.
“I feel like (Horston’s injury) motivated all of us,” Jackson said. “Jordy is the heart of this team, she always gives us that energy that we need. We know we needed to create that within ourselves while we don’t have her on the court. I felt like we truly came together after Jordy went down, I feel like we had her back.”
She finished the night with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes on the floor.
If the Lady Vols want to have success this season, they will need more performances like Thursday from Jackson.
“We’ve obviously seen her in practice all summer and all fall, we’ve been able to see how talented she is,” Harper said. “She’s really good. Even really good players have off nights or tough nights – that’s what we saw Tuesday. She’s a gamer, boy, she loves to play. You got to see her really get going tonight.
Find the win column
The quick turnaround following the Ohio State matchup on Tuesday was a storyline surrounding this team. The Lady Vols returned from Columbus at 3 a.m following the loss to the Buckeyes.
Despite the concerns about fatigue following the turn-around, it may have been for the better.
“As a player, the best thing to happen after a loss is another game,” Harper said. “Fortunately we had one quick after the game on Tuesday.”
With the Lady Vols’ tough slate coming up, quick turnarounds following tough opponents will become routine. Adversity – like a quick turnaround after a ranked opponent – was purposely put into Tennessee’s schedule.
“I think we were just motivated to stay together after that tough loss,” Key said. “We got in the gym, we did what we needed to do to get better. Honestly, I’m glad we had a game because we can kind of put (the loss to Ohio State) behind us after we watched the film and what we needed to correct. We knew we were going to come out today with some motivation.”
