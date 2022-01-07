The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols defeated No. 25 Texas A&M Thursday night 73-45 to improve to 14-1 and 3-0 in SEC play.
“This is a really good win,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I’m proud of our team. I thought we shared the ball, I thought we got a lot of production from a lot of people, I thought our defense was extremely tough.”
The game had some notable feats including a big defensive performance from Tamari Key, another clinic put on by star guard Jordan Horston and Rae Burrell’s second game back from injury.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ dominant performance.
Horston shines with double-double
After having a few rough games in the past few weeks and missing some time with illness, Horston seemed to be back to her normal self Thursday night, leading her team and stuffing the stat sheet.
Horston put up 18 points, pulled in 13 boards and dished out 4 assists to record yet another double-double, marking her sixth of the season.
“I feel like she was involved in every play. I thought she was just all over the place tonight,” Harper said. “I think that’s really good for her. The more active we can get her the better were going to be.”
Horston was perfect from the free throw line, hit two shots from deep and had 2 blocks.
Horston hasn’t shied away in big moments this season – the junior is averaging 22.3 points per game and 12.3 rebounds per game in top-25 matchups this season.
Key protects the paint
Key is proving to be one of, if not the best shot blockers in the country this season, and Thursday night was another display of Key’s shot blocking ability.
The 6-foot-6 junior center recorded a career-high 11 blocks, marking the second time this season she has recorded double-digit blocks.
The Aggies were a lackluster 25.8% from the field, due in large part to Key’s paint presence. Any shot taken within in the painted area is bound to be altered by Key, forcing opponents to take shots from further away.
“Tamari is so mobile,” Harper said. “Right now her instincts and anchoring us in the paint are terrific. She is more than just a tall player. She is a really good basketball player. I’m excited for her because she has just blossomed. I’m so proud of her and what she’s been able to do.”
Burrell continues to get warmed up
After missing all but one game this season, Burrell returned to the lineup last week against LSU. Thursday marked her second game back from injury and she seemed to still be getting warmed up offensively.
Burrell had 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting in her 17 minutes Thursday. Though she didn’t have the scoring performance fans have grown used to seeing from her, she was able to get in-game reps, which for her and her team is just as important.
“Her knocking down the shot got the crowd into and got our team into it and made A&M sigh a little bit,” Harper said. “I thought in that first half she played really well within herself. It was good to be able to get her 17 minutes.”