Tennessee and Alabama faced off nearly two months ago in its SEC opener in December at Thompson-Boling Arena, a game the Lady Vols took by 18 points.
Payback was deeply entrenched in Alabama’s mind, and it got its wish on Thursday night, as the Crimson Tide claimed a 74-64 victory over the No. 8 Lady Vols.
“I’m pretty disappointed in our performance,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “It starts on the defensive end. Took us a while to make some headway on the boards. We were not really able to affect Alabama. We needed to be better defensively to leave her with a win.”
Here are the takeaways from the Lady Vols’ fourth straight road loss.
Poor offensive outing
The Lady Vols struggled all night finding a rhythm offensively, which hindered a potential comeback.
Tennessee concluded the contest shooting 39% from the floor and 3-for-12 from three.
The most jarring stat of the night came from the charity stripe, where UT shot 57.7% from the free throw line.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols were on the verge of making a run to potentially come back, but inconsistent free-throw shooting prevented the comeback from coming to fruition.
“We’re trying to make a run and we’re chipping away and we’re missing free throws,” Harper said. “You have an opportunity to chip away the lead and you step up and miss 11 free throws. You can’t miss 11 free throws. We did a good job of getting to the line, but especially in a game like this you gotta walk up there and make them.”
The lone bright spot came from center Tamari Key. Key racked up a double-double – her first since the last outing versus Alabama – with 20 points and 13 boards. She also added 2 assists, a steal and a block.
“I just think my teammates were giving me the ball in good positions for me to be able to score,” Key said. “We have to regroup and we will. There’s no ifs ands or buts about it. We will regroup.”
Two-girl wrecking crew for the Tide
The Lady Vols were out-gunned by two players on the Alabama squad in Tuscaloosa – Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis.
Abrams and Davis combined for 50 of the 74 scored by the Crimson Tide – Abrams had 27 and Davis had 23. They combined to shoot 58.6%, while the rest of the team shot 30.7% from the floor.
The duo also combined to make 6 of Alabama’s 10 threes.
“I thought our team lacked a sense of urgency defensively,” Harper said. “We had too many breakdowns. Obviously we gave up scores, but we veered from our game plan a little bit more than we normally do. Kinda gives me the indication that we weren't as focused as we needed to be. We’ll really have to work on this in terms of schematically, but also mentally. You’ve got to be ready to play and just didn’t think we were.”
Injury bug bites once again
Injuries have plagued the Lady Vols on numerous occasions this season, and it reared its ugly head again Thursday night.
Jordan Horston went diving on the floor for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, and went down immediately grabbing her left arm. Horston walked off on her own power, but she had her arm in an air cast.
“I have not been able to see her since she walked off the court,” Harper said. “I think she was taken over to get some x-rays right off the bat. I do not have an update yet. Obviously, it doesn't look good when you have to put an air cast on somebody on the court.”
Moving forward, Harper and her squad may have to find a way to play without Horston.
“What we will ask them to do is the same thing we’ve done throughout the year, you have to find resiliency, you have to find toughness,” Harper said. “Schematically we’ll have to look at our game plan. We rely on her for so much. If she’s not out there it'll have to look different. There’s no other way around it.”
“We said a prayer for Jordan after coach talked to us in the locker room,” Key said. “I think that’s our biggest thing right now is just staying together, keep each other in the best of spirits as we can.”