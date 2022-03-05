The Lady Vols were riding high heading into the semifinals, after a dominating win in the quarterfinals over Alabama.
The only issue was UT ran into a Kentucky team who had been playing tremendously, coming off an upset victory over No. 2 seeded LSU.
Kentucky turned out to be too much for the Lady Vols, and the Wildcats bounced Tennessee out of the SEC Tournament with an 83-74 defeat.
“To say we are disappointed is an understatement,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Love coaching this team. Would’ve loved to have been playing on Sunday. Obviously, Kentucky’s playing great right now. We just didn’t make enough plays on either end of the court to get the win. It’s a tough one to swallow.”
Here are three takeaways from the semifinal matchup.
Dye has amazing stretch
Alexus Dye this season has been clutch for the Lady Vols, but also struggled in some matchups.
Over these last two games, Dye has played like the former Sun Belt Player of the Year.
She came into the performance Saturday night carrying the momentum from her 16-point, 14-rebound outing against the Tide, to only outdo herself versus Kentucky.
The forward racked up another double-double, with her Lady Vol career-high 26 points and hauled in 10 rebounds. With her outing in the semifinals, Dye concluded the tournament with a combined 42 points and 24 rebounds.
“Winning honestly,” Dye said on what gets her fired up to play in postseason games. “I wanted to help my team get a ring. I’m all about winning. It just turned me up even more because I know I have to be there for my teammates. I have to push myself extra in order for my team to succeed.”
“She’s just playing with great motivation,” Harper said of Dye's outstanding play. “We asked her ‘what are you doing, what did you eat, did you sleep great.’ She said that I’m trying to get a ring. I tell you, you go back and look at this kid's history. That's all she knows is championships. She was on a mission.”
Kentucky’s offense too much to handle
From the get-go, the Wildcats put in on the Lady Vols defense, jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter.
UK put a stamp on the first half by raining down threes, draining nine in the first half.
Coming into the second half, the Lady Vols came within striking distance on numerous occasions, including cutting the lead to one point, but the Wildcats would come down on the offensive end and put a halt to any run.
Kentucky finished the game with 12 threes, going 50%. They also shot 42.9% from the floor.
The Wildcat’s star player, Rhyne Howard, was a difference maker in the outing, dropping 24 points, and silenced the rowdy crowd several times.
“You don’t want to give a team nine threes in the first half,” Harper said. “It’s pretty tough to overcome. We had our chances. We had a breakaway we didn’t convert. I think we could’ve cut it to one or tied it at that point, and we gave up an and-one on the other end.”
“I thought we had some breakdowns defensively. It's one thing to make contested threes, it’s another to make open threes. I thought we gave up too many open threes. Several of those threes in the first half came off of offensive rebounds and kickouts and that’s deflating to a team.”
Regroup, gear up for NCAA Tournament
This is obviously not the outcome Harper and company wanted from this trip to the state's capital, but there are several positive things to takeaway from this two-day stretch.
“We can take a lot of positives out of this to be honest with you,” Harper said. “Also I think that we can get our legs back under us, that’ll be good. Continue to work on our offensive efficiency and execution. Defensively, a few less breakdowns. I think just a little more discipline with our boxouts. You gotta make free throws too, so hopefully this week we can shoot a lot of free throws.”
This week, a number of players stepped for the Lady Vols.
As mentioned, Dye had a massive stretch, Rae Burrell put in another double-digit performance tonight with 16 and the youngsters on the squad got valuable minutes when the team needed a spark.
Although the Lady Vols were upset with their short stay, Harper reminded her squad of a particular team that was in the same shoes that went on to make a historic run.
“I did tell the team, I remember one year we lost in the SEC tournament when I was a player and Pat came in and that we got about two weeks and we’ve got to get better,” Harper said. “I guess we just said ok and we got better and we ended up winning the National Championship. I talked to our team about taking this time and it's not huge. We don't have to overhaul things, but just a few more plays here and there could really be the difference in one more ball game.”
“I told them that I love them and I would love to coach them as many more games as I could possibly coach them. I did tell them there is a limit. It’s six and that's all you get to play here on out. I told them I would take six and that would be fine.”