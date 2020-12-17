The Tennessee women’s basketball team (4-1) upset No. 15 Indiana (2-2), 66-58 Thursday night. The Lady Vols picked up a win in their first matchup against a nationally ranked team this season, after their game with No. 23 Texas was canceled.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ win.
Davis bounces back
It has been no secret that through the first four games of the season senior Rennia Davis has not gotten the results she wanted. She was averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, not bad numbers at all, but definitely below the preseason All-SEC First Team selection’s potential.
Everyone around the team knew it was only a matter of time before Davis hit her stride, and she could not have chosen a better time. For the first time this season, Davis led the team in scoring. She scored 19 points and recorded a career high 15 rebounds, good for her 31st career double-double.
“It was time. It was time,” Davis said. “Today was a big game. I felt like I had to come through for my team today. Obviously, my teammates kept telling me to shoot, even through the first four games, and that was very encouraging to me. The coaches kept telling me to shoot. Today it just so happened to go in. It was a big game, and it was right on time. So I’m just happy.”
Davis was especially good in the fourth quarter, at a time when the Lady Vols needed it most. The Jacksonville, Florida native scored ten points in the final quarter, hitting five of six field goals and grabbing four rebounds.
“We knew Rennia was going to make shots,” Harper said. “We knew at some point she was going to make shots. I didn’t really have a concern about her play, it’s going to happen. I just wanted to make sure she stayed confident through a little bit of a shooting slump.”
Bend but don’t break
Though Tennessee led from the early stages of the game, it was not an easy 40 minutes for the Lady Vols. Indiana kept the pressure on Tennessee, but the Lady Vols never relented.
“Every good team, they’re going to make runs,” Horston said. “It’s what we do after that. I feel like we handled that. We got some big stops towards the end. We got some big finishes at the end.”
Tennessee played two solid quarters of basketball to a 34-24 lead at halftime. Tennessee came out strong in the third, scoring a quick 11 points to lead by as much as 16 with 7:50 left in the quarter. At this point, the Hoosiers began to gain some momentum, and claw their way back.
Led by Ali Patberg (16 points) and Jaelynn Penn (14 points, 10 rebounds), Indiana began to mount its comeback. After leading by 16, the Lady Vols hit a scoring drought. Coupled with a strong Indiana run, Tennessee was outscored 17-7 in the last seven minutes of the third, and led by just six points entering the final quarter.
Indiana stayed hot to open the fourth, and after several Hoosier buckets, Tennessee’s lead was cut to just one point. Davis, however, got hot and put the game out of reach, scoring eight points in the final three minutes to lift Tennessee to an upset.
“I knew (Indiana) were going to make a run. That team’s really good,” Harper said. “And, you know, just so proud of our team down the stretch. I know they were a little gassed, and they were tough. They were tough going down the stretch, and made plays when we had to make plays. I think somebody told me, we had I think, four straight stops in the fourth quarter, and that’s big.”
Injured Lady Vols
The Lady Vols were without several key players tonight. Graduate transfer Keyen Green and redshirt senior Jaiden McCoy were inactive for the game, and Harper revealed after the game that Green had sustained a lower leg injury and is likely done for the season, while McCoy is day-to-day after suffering a head injury.
With Green, the normal starter out, sophomore Tamari Key got her first of the season. She did not have much of an impact on the game, notching just two points and three rebounds in 18 minutes, before fouling out.
Tennessee’s next option at center, senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah, put up similar results to Key. Playing in 15 minutes, Kushkituah scored two points, but picked up eight rebounds before fouling out as well. This forced sophomore Emily Saunders into the game who totaled two points and three rebounds in eight minutes.
“When you lose two post players going into a game, you don’t want the ones on the court to foul,” Harper said. “We’ve talked about it. We’ve got to continue to work on it. They’ve got to be able to play a little bit cleaner. They’re going to get some fouls, that’s going to happen. So we’ve got to control the ones we can control. We’ve got to be a little bit smarter with some of those. I’ll tell you, Emily came in and gave us great minutes. I was really proud of her.”
The loss of those important players hurt Tennessee’s depth. Harper has always been a proponent of rotating players and getting production off the bench. The Lady Vols had averaged an impressive 27.5 points per game off the bench entering the game, but scored just nine points off the bench.
It will be interesting to see how Harper handles her lineup going forward. She hinted after the game that it is possible the Lady Vols will go with a four-guard look, due to the absence of Green and McCoy.
Up next
Tennessee’s next scheduled game is a home matchup with Jackson State. Tip-off is slated for noon ET from Thompson-Boling Arena, and will be broadcast on SEC Network.