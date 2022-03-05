Tennessee is heading to a conference semifinal after defeating Alabama 74-59 Friday night.
After losing their last contest by double digits against Alabama, the Lady Vols were able to bounce back strong.
“Our team did a great job of preparing for this game,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought we were really focused on knowing the scouting report, we were focused on executing our gameplan. I could just tell before the game they had a great mindset and great focus.”
The Lady Vols had offensive production all around, as well as some stifling defense. They will hope to keep it up Saturday night against Kentucky in the SEC Tournament semifinal.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s first SEC Tournament game.
Dye brings energy early
Tennessee opened up the first quarter outscoring the Crimson Tide 15-5 in a fast-paced opening quarter. The Lady Vols run was sparked by Alexus Dye.
“I thought Alexus Dye’s production on the boards especially and her offensive play to start the game really sparked us really energized us and gave us some confidence there,” Harper said. “I think you could see we were going to start the game pretty aggressive there and she was a big part of that.”
Dye had 10 of the Lady Vols’ 15 points in the first quarter on 5-6 shooting as well as 5 rebounds. Dye finished the game with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
The positive start for the Lady Vols allowed them to set into a groove early and establish their presence early
“It was important just to set the tone of the game,” Rae Burrell said. “We knew we had to come out aggressive and we knew what our gameplan was and we just needed to execute that.”
Defense leads to offense
Tennessee’s defense was arguably its greatest strength Friday night. The Lady Vols were impenetrable in the paint and forced Alabama to settle for outside shots.
In turn, the Lady Vols had offensive success that was a direct result of good defense. It’s a saying as old as the game of basketball, but good defense led to good offense for the Lady Vols Friday night.
Part of that good defense was shutting down Alabama’s Brittnay Davis. She had just 4 points on a lackluster 2-15 shooting. Davis’s less-than-stellar performance comes after she torched the Lady Vols for 23 points in their last meeting.
Burrell was given the task of guarding Davis for most of the night and she made sure she did her part defensively.
“I knew what her strengths were so my goal was just to lock up what she’s good at – shooting the three, driving – just making sure I’m there,” Burrell said.
Burrell guides late
Early in the third quarter with the game still within striking distance, Alabama started to mount a third-quarter comeback. The Tide’s hopes of a comeback were quickly deterred however, as Burrell went on a scoring tangent to put them out of the game.
Burrell finished with 21 points and 16 of those came in the second half. She gave the Lady Vols the spark they needed late to keep up their energy and close out the game.
Burrell also was dishing the ball well Friday, finishing with 7 assists.
“It took us a minute, but we started sharing the ball,” Harper said. “We were really looking to move the ball. We knew that the ball movement was going to be important in this game.”