The previous three contests between the Lady Vols and the Bulldogs have been decided by a combined 3 points. Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper and her squad knew it would take a gritty effort to come away with their seventh SEC win.
No. 5 Tennessee delivered with a 63-55 over No. 13 Georgia.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols ninth-straight win.
Burrell returns to starting lineup
Tess Darby has been in the starting five ever since Burrell went down with her injury back in the season opener in November.
Darby, however, did not make the trip to Athens due to her being placed in COVID health/safety protocols.
Burrell answered the bell, joining the starting lineup for the first time since returning from her knee injury. The senior guard tallied 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, grabbed 5 boards and racked up a still in the victory.
“It’s a tough one to come here and to know what kind of game this is going to be and have your first start since November,” Harper said. “I thought she started the game well. She got us kickstarted offensively in the second quarter. I think she’s feeling pretty good and we are right on track with her.”
Horston fills up stat sheet
Jordan Horston has become the clear-cut top scorer on this Lady Vol team. The junior guard has finished in double figures in nearly every game this season, and she was at it again on Sunday.
Horston finished with her team-leading ninth double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She also picked up 4 assists, 3 steals and even tied the nation's leading shot blocker Tamari Key with 5 blocks.
“It feels good to get the dub and have my teammates back,” Horston said. “It felt good to only have two turnovers. It’s a step in the right direction. I just want to do what my coaches and teammates want me to do, because I want to win ball games.”
“She did really well, did what we needed every time,” Harper said of Horston. “Every aspect. She did everything, but that’s what she has been doing. I’m so proud of her. Her poise and consistency is great for our team.”
Victory despite turnovers
The Lady Vols have had a problem with turnovers this season, and that was the case again Sunday. In the first half, Tennessee turned the ball over 15 times, and Georgia scored 18 points off of those 15 turnovers.
Tennessee trailed by nine at one point in the second quarter before cutting its deficit to one point at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, the Lady Vols turned it around and buckled down to contain the Bulldogs. Tennessee only turned the ball over 6 times in the second half and did not allow a single point off of those second-half turnovers.
“They are playing the best Tennessee women’s basketball that program has in a while,” Georgia Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor said.
While Tennessee's offense needed time to round into form, its defense was excellent for the entire game. Georgia did not score a bucket in the final four minutes of the day, as Tennessee stretched a close game to a comfortable 8-point win.
“I told our team we won this with our defense,” Harper said. “They have a bunch of playmakers, and we gave up a little too much offensive boards, but we limited the easy buckets in the second half and that was one of the biggest differences in the game.”