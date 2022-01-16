No. 5 Tennessee was looking for its fourth win over a ranked opponent this season and eighth-straight win Sunday afternoon as it hosted No.19 Kentucky. The Lady Vols found themselves early on and dominated the Wildcats 84-58 in the annual We Back Pat Game.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s top-20 win.
Rae-naissance
Rae Burrell has been slowly getting back into a groove since recovering from an injuring sustained during the first game of the season. Sunday’s game was a huge stepping-stone into reaching the next version of herself.
Burrell played a season high 24 minutes and did not disappoint offensively. Although she ca e off the bench, her style of play has not changed.Burrell shot 5-for-8, including 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. She also tallied 3 defensive rebounds and an assist.
“I feel like she came in and gave us a big boost on the offensive end, knocked down some shots,” head coach Kellie Harper said.“When you have a lot of different people that can score, it just puts a lot of pressure on the opposing defense.”
“She's exactly where we need her to be right now, and she's an instant threat when she steps out onto the court.”
Burrell’s defining moment of the game came when she drained a three-pointer at the buzzer from downtown to give the Lady Vols a 64-43 lead going to the fourth.
“It was a big momentum shift,” Burrell said. “I feel like from that point, we knew like, 'Ok, we've got to get going.' Like, we're feeling good, let's keep this momentum going and just keep attacking and being aggressive and getting stops."
Key's injury gives Green-light to bench
Tennessee could not go one game without facing some sort of adversity.
Tamari Key, a key piece for the Lady Vols, landed uncomfortably on her ankle in the second period. This injury sent her to the locker room for the remainder of the game.
“What's good is that we are on a bye week on Thursday. She'll be day-to-day, and hopefully we'll see her progress this week,” Harper said.
Key ended the day with just 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and a steal.
Keyen Green filled in for the injured Key. She finished tied with a team-high 14 points. She shot 4-for-6 in free-throws along with a steal and 7 rebounds.
UT’s bench pulled out 39 points of its own with the help from Green and Burrell.
“I think that's really just a team mindset. You know, I think our depth is our strength,” Green said. “And so, our second five keeps up the productivity of the first five, and the closer that that gap closes, then the better we are as a team. So, I think it was just a mindset of not letting the productivity fall.”
Well-rounded effort
Tennessee’s strong suit this season has been its defense, and that was once again the case Sunday. The Lady Vols outrebounded the Wildcats 50-to-29.Through 18 games, Tennessee averages50.4 rebounds per game, with the majority coming defensively. Rebounding has been a key factor in Tennessee holding its opponents to 54.4 points per game.
While their defense continues to impress, the offensive output was on another level against Kentucky.
It all started with a second quarter comeback. After trailing 17-11 at the end of the first, the Lady Vols scored 27 points in the second quarter while holding Kentucky to 10 points. Tennessee’s 27 points were its highest point total of any quarter during conference play this season, and it tied their season-high for second-quarter points.
“I thought defensively holding them to 10 (points) was big,” Harper said. “We played, with what I thought, was better energy in the second quarter. We made shots, we got to the boards, we got second shots. Things were just clicking for us on both ends of the court, and it was a snowball effect. You start making a couple plays, and you can see our confidence rising.”
The paint was all orange – even with Key out – as the Lady Vols scored 40 points in the paint. The Lady Vols also showed off their range by shooting 10-for-20 from beyond the arc, led by Burrell and Tess Darby who combined for 7 threes.
“Everybody has been in the gym putting the work in. So, it's paying off and it's showing,” junior guard Jordan Horston said. “We stepped up to the line, were focused and knocked them down. We had 10 threes. Rae was four for four. I mean, it just shows the work we've been putting in."
The Lady Vols showed they are a force to be reckoned with when they are firing on all cylinders.
“We want to get a win,” Harper said. “It was a relaxed win down the stretch. You're not having to worry about last-second plays. But, for us, just a good solid performance that leads to a win, that's what we want. That's what we're striving for. It is special to win on this We Back Pat game. That's a big deal here at Tennessee."