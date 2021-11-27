Tennessee women’s basketball defeated Kansas 68-58 in their first matchup of the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. This is UT’s second of three straight contests against Big 12 foes.
Both teams entered the contest at 4-0, with each of Tennessee’s five opponents this season entering the games undefeated.
Here are the three takeaways from Friday’s matchup
Not just Horston
For the fourth straight game, Jordan Horston led the Vols in scoring with 14. She also led the team in rebounds with 11, giving her a third double-double for the season.
While Horston is expected to be the lead contributor to the team with Burrell out, she was not the only one to make some noise in this game. Three other Lady Vol recorded double digit points.
Tess Darby led the first half. Darby went 3-for-5, with 2-of-4 coming from beyond the arc, to lead the Lady Vols into the half with 8 points. She would only hit one more three in the entire second half, finishing with 11 points, a career high.
While maybe not the best night offensively, Alexus Dye racked up 9 rebounds, just shy of Horston’s 11.
Both Jordan Walker and Keyen Green came alive in the second half. Walker went 2-for-4 while shooting just 3-of-6 behind the free throw line. She would finish with 10 points.
Green went 3-for-3 in field goals, with 1-for-4 in free throws. She was also able to snag 5 rebounds. She ended with 11 points and 6 rebounds. Green was able to cement herself as another viable option in case Tamari Key gets into foul trouble again.
The bench came up big for Tennessee with 21 points compared to Kansas’ with just 10. It's the fourth time this season UT's bench has outscored its opponents. Through five games, Tennessee is averaging 14.8 points off the bench per game.
Lady Vols dominate the backboard
The Lady Vols seem to enjoy playing inside this season. They are an absolute menace when it comes to points in the paint, as well as rebounds. The Lady Vols scored 32 points in the paint, as well as 19 second chance points.
Tennessee out rebounded the Jayhawks 55-38, with the majority of rebounds continuing to come from the defensive side of things. The Lady Vols had 39 defensive rebounds and the other 16 were on offense. While the Jayhawks had 38 boards, they could only muster up 6 offensive rebounds.
This is the second straight game where the Lady Vols have had over 50 rebounds. In each game they have played, they have led in rebounds.
Maintain the lead
The Lady Vols started off hot and did not give up the lead until the second quarter when they only fell behind by 2, 13-15. They would immediately go out in front again, this time for good.
Kansas put up a valiant effort. It went on an 8-0 run to enter the second quarter. They would go on a 10-2 run late into the fourth but were unable to prevail. The Jayhawk’s Holly Kersgieter was the top scorer, knocking down a season-high 19 points and collecting 8 rebounds.
While there were situations where Tennessee would allow Kansas to go on a run, the Lady Vols would hit some shots to maintain and build up their lead, leading as high as 13.
There were only three lead changes this game, two of which involved the Lady Vols going ahead.