Tennessee traveled to Auburn Thursday to take on a Tigers team that was previously winless in conference play. The Tigers toppled the No. 4 Lady Vols, 61-71 after numerous lead changes and an 11-2 run to end the fourth quarter.
Here are three takeaways from the Lady Vols’ second loss of the season.
A night for Jordans
Jordan Horston has been a significant piece to Tennessee’s game this season, especially after taking the reins from Burrell and her injury. It’s hard not to acknowledge the type of player she is — Horston recorded her fourth 20+ point performance of the season and second in SEC play. She is averaging a double-double in conference games.
Graduate guard Jordan Walker decided one Jordan wasn’t enough. Often coming off the bench for Tennessee, Walker is a playmaker that can score a few baskets of her own.
The loss hinders those individual performances, though.
“We knew coming into the season that the SEC was going to be tough night in and night out,” Walker said. “It’s just proof that every single night you have to come and play your game.”
Horston and Walker combined for 38 points, with Horston putting up 21 and Walker tying her season-high of 17.
Turnovers and defensive woes catch up with the Lady Vols
Tennessee has continuously struggled with turnovers this season. Thursday night, it finally got the better of them.
The Lady Vols had 22 turnovers, the seventh time this season they have turned it over 20 times or more. They forced 9 but were only able to capitalize off of half.
Last season, they gave the ball up 416 times throughout 25 games. After 20 games in they have amounted to 354 turnovers and currently average 17.7 a game.
While their defense has usually bailed them out with blocks, steals and rebounds, the lack of possessions eventually caught up. This was the second time this season the Lady Vols gave up more than 70 points in a single game.
“Obviously our turnovers were an issue,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “For me and the way we’ve been playing, when you pick up the stat sheet, one of the biggest things I’m disappointed in was with our defense and allowing 71 points.”
“I think we can guard better, and we didn’t.”
For the most part this season, their game plan has adjusted to this stat line, and they are often able to battle back. It was just one of those nights
Small setbacks add up to uncharacteristicloss
The Lady Vols entered the matchup without graduate forward/center Keyen Green after she suffered an ACL tear against Georgia. Whether it be filling in for Tamari Key, accompanying her and establishing a true presence in the post or using her keen leadership qualities, Green played a significant role for Tennessee.
“Losing her shook our confidence for sure,” Harper said. “We have to move on. We don’t have her. There’s a little bit of concern that the team is going to be okay and pick this back up. We’ve handled adversity all year, so we’ve got to be able to do this.”
This matchup was back and forth with each team finding the energy to go on runs. There were nine overall lead changes
with Tennessee leading just four times.
Typically, the bench has brought some spark to help ignite some points. Against Auburn, they were just a spark as they mustered up 6 points.
Some of the usual go-to’s for Tennessee struggled a bit — Key had issues getting good looks inside while several perimeter shots seemed forced
As the game brought a lot of questioning, the Lady Vols can learn from this experience as they move forward.
“We are going to be okay,” Horston said. “I feel bad for the next team that plays us because we are not going to let it happen again.”